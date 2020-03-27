Best Ergonomic Office Chairs iMore 2020

Many of us work from home at least part of the time, and now it's more common than ever. Your work will go a lot more smoothly if you have a comfortable, ergonomically sound workspace, and that obviously includes a good chair. It's easy to recommend the Modway Articulate Mesh Office Chair for its comfortable design and reasonable price. We've rounded some of your best options in a variety of styles and price points.

This well-priced, upright ergonomic office chair has a breathable mesh back and plush fabric seat cushion. You can adjust both the back height and the seat depth to fit your body perfectly. Also, two sturdy armrests help you maintain proper alignment. Incline or recline the chair as desired, thanks to the tilt tension and lock functions. Five hooded dual-caster wheels let you glide effortlessly even over carpet. Choose from six colors. Pros: Breathable mesh back

Plush seat cushion

Incline and recline chair

Wheels glide over carpet

Six color options

Great price point Cons: Some users report durability issues

Best Elite Pick: Herman Miller Aeron Chair

This chair is designed with the human body in mind and has been that way for over 20 years. In Herman Miller's Aeron Chair with PostureFit SL technology, you'll naturally sit with your chest open, your shoulders back, and your pelvis tilted slightly forward. The chair also has adjustable pads, which give you lumbar support and stabilize the base of your spine. The breathable mesh seat and back provide eight different zones of varying tension for your ideal support. Choose from three different sizes and four colors. Pros: Eight different adjustable tension zones

Encourages healthy sitting position

Three size options Cons: Pricey

Best For Movement: Steelcase Gesture

Not everyone sits in the same position all day long. The Steelcase Gesture is specially designed to accomodate the way people really sit and move throughout the day. Steelcase studied over 2,000 people on six continents in order to create the most ergonomic chair. Whether you're smaller person or a larger person, the Steelcase Gesture is designed to fit you and the way you use your technology. Choose from a wide range of colors. Pros: Allows a wide range of motion

Supports use of tablets and smartphones

Fits a wide range of people Cons: Pricey

Best For Movement Steelcase Gesture Range of motion The Steelcase Gesture is designed for the way real people sit, move, and interact with technology. $986 from Amazon

$1.092 from Walmart

Best Active Sitting Chair: Gaiam Balance Ball Chair

The Gaiam Balance Ball Chair is an active sitting chair, meaning that you'll actually get a little bit of exercise as you sit. Merely sitting on the ball works your core as well as improving your spinal alignment and posture. Without any conscious effort, just keeping balanced on the ball results in micro-movements that keep you energized and focused. Plus, if you want to do more exercise, the chair comes with a low-impact workout and stretching routine you can do at your desk. Pros: Micro-movements work your core and keep you energized

Improves spinal alignment and posture

Can use for low-impact workout and stretching

Well-priced Cons: Not a chair in the traditional sense

Best Kneeling Chair: DRAGONN Ergonomic Kneeling Chair

A kneeling chair looks pretty weird, but it's surprisingly comfortable. Don't knock it until you try it! A kneeling chair encourages upright posture and distributes your weight evenly between your backside and your legs so it's not all in one place. This chair has wheels so you can still move around. Keep in mind that a kneeling chair uses different muscles than a regular chair, so it's best to increase usage gradually. I find that I can't really kneel all day, but I don't like to stay in any one position as I work anyway. Kneeling is a great way to change things up. Pros: Encourages upright posture

Distributes body weight between rear and legs

Casters to move around Cons: Not ideal for all-day use

Best Kneeling Chair DRAGONN Ergonomic Kneeling Chair Sit upright This kneeling chair encourages you to sit upright, plus it distributes your weight between your rear and legs. $150 at Amazon

Most Striking: Herman Miller Sayl Ergonomic Office Chair