There's nothing better than getting together with the family and pulling out a good board game to get the laughter going and the competition pumping. Maybe you don't want to play Yahtzee or Cribbage for the 50th time, or perhaps you just want to try something new. Here are our favorite family board games that you can pull out for hours of fun!

Board games are a fantastic tool for bringing family and friends together. Friendly competition and lots of laughter are the best medicine for anyone stuck at home, and it encourages everyone to stop what they are doing and engage with each other.

I can't even tell you the number of hours I have spent playing Codenames. The words change each round, and you can switch clue givers for your team as often as you want. I have pulled this game out with many different types of people, and it always goes over well.

If you do like Yahtzee, I highly suggest checking out Ganz Schön Clever (That's Pretty Clever). Don't be scared off by its german name, this game is excellent. Rolling the dice and finding out which dice you need to use to score the most points is extremely satisfying.

Lastly, I want to shout out Stuffed Fables for being a super cool concept. It's like playing a simpler version of D&D with this cute stuff animal characters. The game has so much character, and the story is charming and fun. It's effortless to play pretend with a game that's as good as this.

