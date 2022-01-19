Best Fitbit for seniors iMore 2022

Maintain an active and healthy lifestyle at every age with the best Fitbits for seniors. We understand that all ages have different needs when it comes to health and fitness tracking. Our favorite Fitbit for the senior community is Fitbit Charge 5, because it's outfitted with new ECG, EDA, and Sp02 sensors. It's jam-packed with valuable features, making it the most advanced tracker Fitbit has introduced to date.

Fitbit Charge 5 is Fitbit's newest, most advanced health and fitness tracker. A few standout features include ECG monitoring, EDA scans, built-in GPS, and blood oxygen monitoring. On top of these new, advanced sensors, it has you covered when it comes to all-day activity and sleep tracking. Plus, it offers up to seven days of battery life. Keep track of your heart health with a compatible ECG app that assesses your heart for atrial fibrillation — a heart rhythm irregularity. Track and store these stats with Fitbit Premium and maintain the ability to share any results with your doctor. This is a valuable feature at any age, but especially for seniors that want to keep close tabs on their heart health. An on-wrist EDA sensor detects tiny changes in your skin's sweat level, which indicates your body's response to stress. View this data in the Fitbit app to help monitor and better manage stress over time. Built-in GPS can pinpoint your location and map walking routes. You can view how your heart rate changed along your routes in your workout intensity map in the Fitbit app. Sp02 monitoring is another valuable feature for seniors. It measures the level of oxygen in your blood to help you learn when there may be an indication of important changes to your overall wellness. Pulse oximetry can provide early warnings for many lung-related issues including COVID-19. It's a fast, easy way to flag potential health concerns. Keep in mind that you'll need a Fitbit Premium membership (sold separately) to access all the features this Fitbit has to offer. Also, learning how to use this wearable and the app may be a steep learning curve for some. Pros: ECG

EDA

Sp02

Built-in GPS

Seven day battery life Cons: Need Fitbit Premium to access all features

Learning curve

Best overall Fitbit Charge 5 - Advanced fitness and health tracker Best of the best Fitbit Charge 5 is Fitbit's most advanced tracker to date with new sensors like ECG, EDA, and Sp02. $169 at Amazon

$180 at Fitbit

Best value: Fitbit Charge 4

We're big fans of Fitbit Charge 4, and it's easy to see why. It's outfitted with all the great things we knew and loved about its predecessor Charge 3, with the addition of built-in GPS, Sp02, and Fitbit Pay. Its price tag makes it an excellent value and worthy wearable for any senior. Built-in GPS enables the wearer to map locations and workout routes completely phone free. This makes the Charge 4 less reliant on your smartphone for properly tracking activity. Active Zone Minutes (AZM) give your wrist a buzz when you reach personalized heart rate zones and workout intensity maps show how your heart rate changed along workout routes in the Fitbit app. Sp02 monitoring is a quick and easy way to flag important changes with your health. Low Sp02 numbers could be an indication of COVID-19 or other illnesses that require immediate attention. It's nice and provides peace of mind to be able to measure Sp02 whenever you'd like with an Sp02-specific watch face. Charge 4 is equipped with Fitbit Pay so users can make purchases phone and wallet free. Less things to carry! Contactless purchases can be made at coffee shops, grocery stores, and more. This wearable delivers up to seven days of battery life depending on usage. Fitbit Charge 4 has a slim, sleek watch face which may be difficult to read for some. It has the capability of tracking 21 different workouts, but only six can be shown on the screen at one time. Pros: Built-in GPS

Sp02 (with Sp02 watch face)

Fitbit Pay

AZM + workout intensity maps Cons: Small watch face

No EDA or ECG

Best value Fitbit Charge 4 - Fitness and activity tracker Bang for your buck Fitbit Charge 4 features built-in GPS, Sp02, Fitbit Pay, Active Zone Minutes, and workout intensity maps. $120 at Amazon

Best budget: Fitbit Inspire 2

When it comes to all-day activity, heart rate, and sleep tracking, Fitbit Inspire 2 has you covered. It's a great option for those looking for something low-profile and budget friendly. It doesn't have the newer, advanced features Fitbit offers, but for some seniors, those might not be necessary. Let's talk heart health. You can track heart rate variability with Inspire 2. This is the variation of time between each heartbeat to see if your body is showing signs of stress, illness, or fatigue. View your nightly trends over the past week in the Health Metrics dashboard. The device also features Active Zone Minutes which give your wrist a buzz when you reach target heart rate zones. It personalizes heart rate zones based on your age and resting heart rate to show whether you're in fat burn, cardio, or peak zones. This little tracker is small but mighty, and delivers up to 10 days of battery life. Pros: HRV

AZM

Personalized heart rate zones

All-day activity + sleep tracking Cons: No built-in GPS

No Fitbit Pay

No ECG, EDA, or Sp02

Best budget Fitbit Inspire 2 - Health and fitness tracker Budget friendly Easy-to-use and affordable, the Inspire tracks steps, active minutes, distance, calories burned, and sleep. $89 at Amazon

$100 at Fitbit

Best smartwatch: Fitbit Sense

If you want all the latest and greatest features that Fitbit has to offer, plus smart capabilities, you're going to want to go with Fitbit Sense. On top of all-day activity and sleep tracking, this smartwatch offers ECG, EDA, Sp02, Fitbit Pay, smart assistant, and audio play, stream, and storage. ECG monitoring detects any heart rhythm irregularities so you can share concerns with your doctor. An EDA sensor measures your body's response to stress so you can better manage it over time. Sp02 is an easy way to detect important changes to your health. Low blood oxygen numbers could indicate COVID-19 or other serious illnesses that you'll want to address immediately. Make contactless purchases at any compatible seller with Fitbit Pay, sans phone. Fitbit Sense is outfitted with a smart assistant (Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa) so you can set important reminders, and check the weather and news. You'll also get media play, stream, and storage with this savvy smartwatch. Download, play, or stream your favorite audio books, music, and podcasts. On the downside, this Fitbit wearable is pricey — but certainly worth the investment if you're keen on advanced features. Getting to know this wearable may take some time; there could be a steep learning curve for some. Pros: Large watch face/bright OLED display

ECG, EDA, Sp02

Fitbit Pay + smart assistant

Media play, stream, and storage

Six+ days of battery life Cons: Pricey

Learning curve

Best smartwatch Fitbit Sense - Advanced smartwatch Keep it smart This smartwatch features a large, easy-to-read OLED display, ECG, EDA, Sp02, and smart features. $238 at Amazon

$300 at Fitbit

Honorable mention: Fitbit Luxe

Fitbit Luxe is a new fashion-forward fitness and wellness wristband that tracks all the essentials. Boost your mind, body, and health with this stylish wearable. Luxe offers 24/7 heart rate to help keep close tabs on your heart health. It can help maximize exercise sessions, understand resting heart rate trends, track sleep stages, and better estimate calorie burn. It offers Sp02 monitoring which can indicate important changes to your overall wellbeing. Having low blood oxygen numbers could be a sign of a serious respiratory illness. This elegant wristband covers all the basics like all-day activity and sleep tracking. Plus, it's low-profile, and offers up to five days of battery life. Pros: Sleek, stylish design

24/7 heart rate

Sp02 monitoring

All-day activity + sleep

Five day battery life Cons: No ECG, HRV, Sp02

No built-in GPS

No smart features