Barre is an excellent lifting and toning workout that's become very popular. It features high repetition, low weight, pulsing exercises with an emphasis on form, alignment, and core engagement. What sets it apart from other exercises is the use of a ballet barre and the incorporation of movements derived from ballet. Luckily, there's a way to bring Barre classes home with you. These are the best fitness accessories for doing Barre at home.
- Bring the barre home: Vita Vibe Prodigy Series Portable Double Ballet Barre
- Fixed wall barre: Vita Vibe Fixed Wall Mount Single Ballet Barre
- Cushy mat: BalanceFrom Extra Thick Exercise Mat
- Barre ball: Live Infinitely 9-inch Barre Ball
- Booty bands: Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Bands
- Open ended resistance bands: Potok Resistance Band Set (3-pack)
- Free weights: AmazonBasics Neoprene Dumbbell Set
- No-slip grip: Ozaiic Non-Slip Socks for Barre
Bring the barre home: Vita Vibe Prodigy Series Portable Double Ballet BarreStaff Pick
This portable ballet barre is recommended for at-home and light commercial use. It's sturdy yet lightweight and features 1.5-inch diameter powder-coated aluminum barres. No tools are necessary for assembly, and it comes with a 10-year warranty. The adjustable, horizontal barre heights range from 6-46 inches off the floor.
Fixed wall barre: Vita Vibe Fixed Wall Mount Single Ballet Barre
This barre is made of hardwood ash and measures 1.5 inches in diameter. It's sanded smooth and finish ready. The brackets can be placed anywhere along the barre length and are made of thick steel, and they're coated matte black. You can order a barre that measures 3-40 feet long, and it comes with a 10-year warranty.
Cushy mat: BalanceFrom Extra Thick Exercise Mat
This 71-inch long, 24-inch wide, supremely cushioned exercise mat ensures comfort for people of all shapes and sizes. It's made of high-density foam material and comfortably cushions the spine, hips, knees, and elbows. It features double-sided non-slip surfaces, is moisture resistant, and can easily be washed and kept clean with soap and water.
Barre ball: Live Infinitely 9-inch Barre Ball
This studio-quality Barre ball is made from heavy-duty PVC and can hold up to 700 pounds. It's non-toxic and BPA, latex, heavy metal, and phthalate-free. It comes with a high-quality hand pump and a needle valve for leak-free inflation. Every mini ball comes with a workout ebook and digital exercise guides.
Booty bands: Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Bands
These high-end exercise bands are made of 100% natural latex and are free of TPE, so they're easy on the skin. They come in five varying resistance levels to accommodate all kinds of athletes. This resistance band set can be integrated into your at-home Barre, stretching, and strength exercises. Your order also includes an instruction guide and a 41-page ebook that includes illustrated exercises.
Open ended resistance bands: Potok Resistance Band Set (3-pack)
These bands are ideal for all at-home workouts (including Barre), and they're great for assisted stretching. They offer three levels of resistance, but you can also fold them for more resistance, tie a knot in them for a loop band, or take a couple of wraps around your hands for a secure grip. These bands are powder, scent, and latex-free. This purchase includes an eBook that gives access to a ton of different exercises.
Free weights: AmazonBasics Neoprene Dumbbell Set
This 32-pound dumbbell set comes with a stand and includes one pair of 3, 5, and 8-pound weights. They have an easy-grip neoprene coating for a secure hold and a printed weight number on each cap/color coding for easy identification. Their hexagonal shape prevents them from rolling away, and they're great for at home Barre workouts.
No-slip grip: Ozaiic Non-Slip Socks for Barre
These no-slip Barre socks are made of 93% cotton, 3% spandex, 4% binding cloth, and feature 100% silicone grips on the bottom. They feature a stylish, ballet-inspired design, and the silicone grips on the bottom will prevent unwanted spills and slips. Their high-volume cushioning ensures comfort throughout the most prolonged training sessions, and they're strong and durable and will hold up through many washes.
Pulse & sweat
You'll be all set up and ready to pulse and sweat with this carefully curated list of the best accessories to get your Barre on as you continue to work at home or just stay indoors. Any of these items can be used singularly, but we recommend getting a few of them to use in conjunction with one another.
Our favorite is the Vita Vibe Prodigy Series Portable Double Ballet Barre because its a lightweight, portable ballet barre that can be moved to any room in your house or even outside if you wanted. Barre in the sunshine, anyone? We also love the Live Infinitely 9-inch Barre Ball and the Potok Resistance Band Set (3-pack) because they're signature Barre staples. Whether you buy one thing off this list or everything, you'll be ready to do boutique caliber Barre classes in the comfort of your own home.
