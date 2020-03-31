Best Fitness Accessories for Barre at Home iMore 2020

Barre is an excellent lifting and toning workout that's become very popular. It features high repetition, low weight, pulsing exercises with an emphasis on form, alignment, and core engagement. What sets it apart from other exercises is the use of a ballet barre and the incorporation of movements derived from ballet. Luckily, there's a way to bring Barre classes home with you. These are the best fitness accessories for doing Barre at home.

Pulse & sweat

You'll be all set up and ready to pulse and sweat with this carefully curated list of the best accessories to get your Barre on as you continue to work at home or just stay indoors. Any of these items can be used singularly, but we recommend getting a few of them to use in conjunction with one another.

Our favorite is the Vita Vibe Prodigy Series Portable Double Ballet Barre because its a lightweight, portable ballet barre that can be moved to any room in your house or even outside if you wanted. Barre in the sunshine, anyone? We also love the Live Infinitely 9-inch Barre Ball and the Potok Resistance Band Set (3-pack) because they're signature Barre staples. Whether you buy one thing off this list or everything, you'll be ready to do boutique caliber Barre classes in the comfort of your own home.

