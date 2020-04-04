Best Fitness Accessories for Yoga at Home iMore 2020

Yoga is a moving meditation and a great way to relieve tension, alleviate stress, and connect with your deeper self. There are many different kinds of yoga you can practice, and all of them provide wonderful benefits to the body and mind. We've carefully curated this list of the best fitness accessories for yoga so you can get your OM on at home.

Namaste

Yoga is such a wonderful practice for the body, mind, and spirit. There are a ton of different types of yoga you can do, and we created this list so you can practice all of them in the comfort of your own home.

We love the Manduka PRO Yoga Mat because it's high quality and provides a superior cushion for your joints and unmatched support while you practice. If you like to practice hot yoga or you tend to get sweaty from a rigorous session, the Manduka Yogitoes Mat Towel was designed for you. Want to include some aromatherapy while you do yoga at home? Lavender Essential Oil will provide the relaxing, calming effect you need to send you into a profoundly therapeutic savasana. Whether you're brand new to yoga or you have been practicing for years, we've got everything you need on this list of the best fitness accessories for yoga at home.