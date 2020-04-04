Best Fitness Accessories for Yoga at Home iMore 2020
Yoga is a moving meditation and a great way to relieve tension, alleviate stress, and connect with your deeper self. There are many different kinds of yoga you can practice, and all of them provide wonderful benefits to the body and mind. We've carefully curated this list of the best fitness accessories for yoga so you can get your OM on at home.
- Practice like a PRO: Manduka PRO Yoga Mat
- Guide the way: NewMe Instructional Yoga Mat
- No-slip grip: Manduka Unisex Yogitoes Mat Towel
- Balance & support: Node Fitness Premium Yoga Block (Set of 2)
- Extension & flexibility: Wacces D-Ring Buckle Cotton Yoga Strap
- Tote it anywhere: Gaiam Chakra Embroidered Yoga Mat Bag
- Cushion for comfort: Yoga Direct Cotton Yoga Bolster
- Wheel it out: Pete's Choice Dharma Yoga Wheel
- Acupressure: Acupoint Physical Massage Therapy Ball Set
- Grippy socks: Gaiam Toeless Grippy Yoga Socks
- Grippy gloves: Gaiam Super Grippy Yoga Gloves
- Savasana aromatherapy: Lavendar Essential Oil
Practice like a PRO: Manduka PRO Yoga MatStaff Pick
This premium, high-density, closed-cell surface yoga mat is perfect for yogis of all levels. The closed-cell surface prevents sweat from seeping into the mat cushion. It provides superior joint protection and unmatched grip and support as you practice. The surface texture of this mat improves with use, so the best way to break in your Manduka PRO is to practice, practice, practice.
Guide the way: NewMe Instructional Yoga Mat
This isn't your average yoga mat. It comes printed with detailed diagrams demonstrating many of the common yoga poses so you can perfect your asana at home. It's perfect for beginners because the crisp, clear illustrations take the guesswork out of popular poses and make self-guided sessions a breeze. It's 5mm thick and provides cushion and support. It's made from a special type of PVC that's free of chemicals and is phthalate-free.
No-slip grip: Manduka Unisex Yogitoes Mat Towel
Designed by yogis and trusted by teachers worldwide, this towel will ensure you have a no-slip grip no matter how sweaty you get. This ultra-absorbent, lightweight, and quick-drying towel features patented Skidless Technology, which utilizes silicone nubs to grip your mat and keep you in place. It's durable enough to take anywhere, is eco-friendly, and every towel is made with at least four recycled plastic bottles.
Extension & flexibility: Wacces D-Ring Buckle Cotton Yoga Strap
This yoga strap is useful for yogis of all levels. Yoga straps help improve flexibility. This strap will give you length and enable you to grasp limbs that are otherwise too far away. It is 1.5-inches wide and made out of durable cotton with a high tensile-strength weave that keeps its shape and lasts through heavy use. These are ideal for general stretching and will help you safely reach further than you could on your own for greater mobility.
Tote it anywhere: Gaiam Chakra Embroidered Yoga Mat Bag
This chakra embroidered yoga mat bag is designed for easy hands-free carrying of your yoga mat. It's a chic, functional spin on a classic essential and is roomy enough to fit most yoga mat sizes. It features an adjustable shoulder strap, cinch closure, and exterior zip pocket for small items.
Cushion for comfort: Yoga Direct Cotton Yoga Bolster
This bolster is great for restorative yoga, meditation, and relaxation. It measures two feet long, one foot wide, and a half foot deep. It weighs six pounds and is made of 100% cotton. The cover is removable and hand-washable.
Wheel it out: Pete's Choice Dharma Yoga Wheel
This yoga wheel can give you a back massage, improve your balance and flexibility, strengthen your core, and more. It will help you strengthen your postures and create deeper asana. It's made of high-quality, durable ABS material, and it's sturdy, safe, and comfortable. It also comes with a free eBook and a free yoga strap.
Acupressure: Acupoint Physical Massage Therapy Ball Set
This set of therapy balls is excellent for myofascial release and trigger point massage therapy. They are similar in size to lacrosse balls and can be used for pinched nerve lower back pain, herniated disc pain relief, and pinched nerve neck pain. They're great for acupressure point relief and provide excellent deep tissue massage to alleviate pain and work out muscle knots. They're made of non-toxic, high-grade rubber and come with their own mesh bag for easy carrying.
Grippy socks: Gaiam Toeless Grippy Yoga Socks
These yoga socks offer targeted traction zones and provide a no-slip grip on any surface. The open design allows your toes to spread naturally for a better tactile feel and balance. These socks can be used with a mat for added grip. They are machine washable, and one size fits most.
Grippy gloves: Gaiam Super Grippy Yoga Gloves
These super grippy yoga gloves over a non-slip surface anytime, anywhere, to increase balance and stability. They're lightweight and breathable, and their finger-palm targeted traction allows you to practice with or without a mat. One size fits most, and they're made out of 81% cotton, 11% nylon, 5% polyester, 2% rubber, and 1% spandex. They're machine washable.
Savasana aromatherapy: Lavendar Essential Oil
This is 100% pure therapeutic grade essential lavender oil. It goes through rigorous quality testing and is ISO 9001 and Kosher certified, and FDA registered. You can use aromatherapy in your yoga practice. Lavender is particularly nice during savasana because it's good at relaxing brain waves, calming the nerves, and reducing stress. It's wonderful at bedtime as well and can also be used to get rid of migraines and headaches.
Namaste
Yoga is such a wonderful practice for the body, mind, and spirit. There are a ton of different types of yoga you can do, and we created this list so you can practice all of them in the comfort of your own home.
We love the Manduka PRO Yoga Mat because it's high quality and provides a superior cushion for your joints and unmatched support while you practice. If you like to practice hot yoga or you tend to get sweaty from a rigorous session, the Manduka Yogitoes Mat Towel was designed for you. Want to include some aromatherapy while you do yoga at home? Lavender Essential Oil will provide the relaxing, calming effect you need to send you into a profoundly therapeutic savasana. Whether you're brand new to yoga or you have been practicing for years, we've got everything you need on this list of the best fitness accessories for yoga at home.
