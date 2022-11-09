Best gaming chairs 2022
Feel more comfortable while sitting at a desk for long stretches.
This year I switched to using a gaming chair in my office, and there's absolutely no way I'd ever want to go back. Whether you're sitting at your computer for long hours or playing the best Nintendo Switch games for hours on end, these chairs are an excellent option. They offer better lumbar support than many other chairs and often come with a neck pillow to help you keep good posture while sitting for long stretches. Here are the best gaming chairs I found after scouring the internet.
Adjustable lumbar support
A mechanism within the chair allows you to turn dials on the side and change the height and amount of pressure you receive from lumbar support. It also has a magnetic neck pillow that's incredibly soft to the touch. Together, these features make it one of the most comfortable office chairs out there. It comes in a number of colors and can handle up to 395 pounds.
Put your feet up
When it comes to relaxing while surfing the web on your smartphone or playing your favorite Nintendo Switch games, nothing beats being able to lay back and enjoy yourself. This RESPAWN makes that doubly comfortable as it can recline up to 155 degrees and includes an extendable footrest. It's also available in nine different color schemes, so you can choose the design that looks best in your room.
Web slinger
Do you absolutely love Marvel characters? Neo Chair offers Spider-Man, Captain America, Black Panther, and Iron Man versions of this chair. I love the way this one uses the neck pillow slots to look like Spidey's eyes. It reclines back 180 degrees, comes with a back pillow that doubles as a massager, features a steel frame, and is covered in premium PU leather.
Ultimate design
This is the gaming chair that I personally use. AndaSeat previously manufactured racecar seats for BMW and Mercedes Benz, and it shows in the glorious texture of the Fnatic's soft leather and the metal undercarriage. This seat provides excellent back support, can be tilted back, and comes with both a removable neck pillow and a removable lumbar pillow. It can also support up to 441lbs.
Traditional and economical
This classic chair design doesn't provide as good of support as some of the others on this list. However, it is very traditional and won't cost a ton. It can handle up to 250 pounds.
Classy and sturdy
This gaming chair comes in a number of different colors including this stylish black option. The cushy neck and lumbar pillows can be removed if you'd like, it can recline back up to 155 degrees, and it can hold up to 400 pounds.
Sleek & ergonomic
With its durable metal frame, large backing, supportive pillows, and four different color options, the Gtracing Gaming Chair makes a great addition to any office or gaming room. It reclines as far back as 170 degrees and can handle up to 300 lbs.
Racing stripes
If you're looking for something a little lighter on the wallet, this is the option for you. The ergonomic design and tall back will give you plenty of support, as do the optional neck and back pillows. If that isn't enough, it also comes in nine different colors, so you can choose the look you like best.
Racing stripes
I love the sleek strip of color on this gaming chair. It's covered in PVC leather, can handle up to 264 lbs, reclines up to 160 degrees, and has a sturdy steel frame. Plus, you can adjust the armrests up or down, forward or backward, and side to side. Choose from nine different colors.
Lighten up
There are definitely enough gaming chairs out there with a dark design, but this ivory one offers a more elegant look. It features PU leather in an ergonomic shape that will match the contours of your body. There's even a retractable footrest for when you want to lay back and take a breather. If you like the look, but ivory isn't your style, it also comes in black, brown-red, and gray.
Desk mate
Not only is this chair the least expensive one on this list, but it also has a more traditional office chair design than the others. If you want something that can give you better back support in a more subtle fashion, this will be the perfect choice.
Quality build
As with AndaSeat's other products, the Dark Demon is a premium gaming chair made with a steel frame, high-density foam, an aluminum wheelbase, and covered in scratch-resistant PVC leather. It can recline 160-degrees when you want to snooze and offers removable back and neck pillows.
If we're making suggestions...
Whether you're someone who sits at their desk all day for work, loves to play video Mac games in your time off, or wants a chair with better back support while playing the best Nintendo Switch games, gaming chairs are a great fit. When choosing which one to go with, consider its weight limit, whether or not it has adjustable arms, its materials, and any additional conveniences it might offer.
If you're looking for the best option, I highly recommend the AndaSeat Kaiser 3 XL. Yes, it is an expensive choice, but I've been using it for a few months, and it has definitely improved my posture. Plus, I don't feel back pain during my long work hours at my desk. That's partially due to the adjustable lumbar mechanic that allows me to change the height and pressure of lumbar support using knobs on either side of the chair. The Kaiser 3 can recline to be parallel with the floor if I want a nap, has a steel frame, and is covered in high-quality PVC leather. It looks phenomenal, and AndaSeat even offers a lifetime warranty. It's also one of the few gaming chairs that can hold my six-foot-five-inch husband as it has a weight capacity of up to 395 pounds.
Looking for something a little more budget-friendly? The Gtracing Gaming Chair is a more economical option, and since it comes in four different colors, you can get a design you like. It comes with two detachable pillows, adjustable armrests, and is covered in PU leather.
Tired of seeing all of these dark or racing stripe options? You might be interested in the DOWINX Gaming Chair. The ivory coloring will look great in any room and really makes it stand out from other computer seats. There's even a retractable footrest for when you want to put your feet up.