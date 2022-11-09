Best gaming chairs 2022

This year I switched to using a gaming chair in my office, and there's absolutely no way I'd ever want to go back. Whether you're sitting at your computer for long hours or playing the best Nintendo Switch games for hours on end, these chairs are an excellent option. They offer better lumbar support than many other chairs and often come with a neck pillow to help you keep good posture while sitting for long stretches. Here are the best gaming chairs I found after scouring the internet.

Whether you're someone who sits at their desk all day for work, loves to play video Mac games in your time off, or wants a chair with better back support while playing the best Nintendo Switch games, gaming chairs are a great fit. When choosing which one to go with, consider its weight limit, whether or not it has adjustable arms, its materials, and any additional conveniences it might offer.

If you're looking for the best option, I highly recommend the AndaSeat Kaiser 3 XL. Yes, it is an expensive choice, but I've been using it for a few months, and it has definitely improved my posture. Plus, I don't feel back pain during my long work hours at my desk. That's partially due to the adjustable lumbar mechanic that allows me to change the height and pressure of lumbar support using knobs on either side of the chair. The Kaiser 3 can recline to be parallel with the floor if I want a nap, has a steel frame, and is covered in high-quality PVC leather. It looks phenomenal, and AndaSeat even offers a lifetime warranty. It's also one of the few gaming chairs that can hold my six-foot-five-inch husband as it has a weight capacity of up to 395 pounds.

Looking for something a little more budget-friendly? The Gtracing Gaming Chair is a more economical option, and since it comes in four different colors, you can get a design you like. It comes with two detachable pillows, adjustable armrests, and is covered in PU leather.

Tired of seeing all of these dark or racing stripe options? You might be interested in the DOWINX Gaming Chair. The ivory coloring will look great in any room and really makes it stand out from other computer seats. There's even a retractable footrest for when you want to put your feet up.