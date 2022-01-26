Best iPad Air 4 Screen Protectors iMore 2022

So, you've got the amazing iPad Air 4 (2020) and you'd like to keep it looking fresh. The best iPad Air 4 screen protectors will certainly keep your screen from getting scratched or pitted. A good screen protector might even keep your iPad's screen from cracking in a fall. Remember that the iPad Air 4 has a different form factor than the previous model, so screen protectors are not interchangeable between iPad Air generations. However, the iPad Air 4 screen is the same size as the 11-inch iPad Pro released in 2018 and 2020, so those screen protectors are interchangeable.

Best overall : SPARIN (3-Pack) Screen Protector for iPad Air 4 2020 Staff Pick This great pack comes with three tempered glass screen protectors, so you have spares to share or keep in case you need to replace it. It also comes with a frame to help you install the screen protector correctly. The glass is just 0.26 millimeters thick and has 99% high-definition clarity, so you'll barely know it's there. $13 at Amazon Best price : OKP (3-Pack) Screen Protector for New iPad Air 4 (10.9'', 2020) - Two-pack You get three screen protectors for a low price with OKP's option. The 9H hardness tempered glass prevents scratches and scuffs on your screen. The oleophobic coating resists fingerprints and feels smooth to the touch. High touch sensitivity and high definition clarity also mean you'll barely notice it's there. $7 at Amazon Privacy, please : ProCase iPad Air 4 Privacy Screen Protector Don't want people looking over your shoulder? This tempered glass privacy screen protector is tinted, so you can only view your screen when looking at it straight on. Looky-loos will be out of luck. $17 at Amazon Paper-like : ESR (2-Pack) Paper-Feel Screen Protector for iPad Air 4 2020 If you don't want a glass screen protector at all, consider this paper-feel film. The specially-treated surface mimics the feel of a pen on paper when you use your Apple Pencil. You get two screen protectors and an installation kit; each film is just 0.13 mm thick and has a matte finish. $20 at Amazon Reduce glare : iCarez Anti-Glare Matte Screen Protector for iPad Air 4 (2-Pack) Premium PET film This hard-coated, scratch-resistant PET film can help reduce glare while providing a more paper-like feel to your iPad Air's screen. It is not glass, so it can't crack. It's great for use with the Apple Pencil. You get two in a package, so share with a friend or keep a spare handy. $9 at Amazon Easy installation : Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector with EZ Fit Alignment Kit Do you ever have trouble installing screen protectors correctly? Spigen's EZ Fit Alignment Kit makes installation virtually fool-proof, easy, and even kind of fun. You'll never have to worry about a crooked screen protector again. $21 at Amazon

Which iPad Air 4 screen protector is best?

The 2020 iPad Air 4 is one of the best iPads you can buy. Protect that big, gorgeous screen with one of the best iPad Air 4 screen protectors you can buy. I'd go for the SPARIN (3-Pack) Screen Protector since you get three tempered glass screen protectors in one package, plus a frame to help you with the installation.

If you want to get away from glass and make your screen feel more like paper, iCarez Anti-Glare Matte Screen Protector (2-Pack) Premium PET film is a good and well-priced option. The PET film reduces glare while making your iPad Air's screen feel more natural to use with the Apple Pencil.

Of course, a screen protector protects your iPad Air 4 even better if you also have a case. If you don't have one already, you'll want a great case for your iPad Air 4.