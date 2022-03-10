Best iPad Air 5 cases iMore 2022

The iPad Air 5 is the next big step in technology, featuring the M1 chip, 5G connectivity, faster USB-C port, and improved camera system with Center Stage. Yet it remains at the same price point, between the regular iPad and the iPad Pro. Surely you'll want to protect your investment with the right case for your needs. Note that the iPad Air 5 is exactly the same size as the iPad Air 4, so the cases are interchangeable. Here are some of the best iPad Air 5 cases.

Which of the best iPad Air 5 cases should you buy?

The iPad Air 5 is a beauty for sure. Luckily, it's the same size as the iPad Air 4, so any iPad Air 4 cases will also fit just fine. If I have to choose just one case that most people will like, I'd go for the MoKo Case. No matter your taste, you'll find a color or pattern you like. The case is quite thin, so it doesn't bulk up the delightfully lightweight iPad Air. It has all of the functionality you expect from a case: Apple Pencil charging compatibility, Sleep/Wake functionality, and the folio folds into a stand that lets you place your iPad Air at two angles for either typing or watching videos.

If you're looking for something a bit more rugged but don't want to compromise on looks, the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for iPad Air might be the one for you. It's not terribly bulky, but it offers full-coverage protection included a tab that holds the folio closed and keeps the Apple Pencil safely in place.