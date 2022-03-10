Best iPad Air 5 cases iMore 2022
The iPad Air 5 is the next big step in technology, featuring the M1 chip, 5G connectivity, faster USB-C port, and improved camera system with Center Stage. Yet it remains at the same price point, between the regular iPad and the iPad Pro. Surely you'll want to protect your investment with the right case for your needs. Note that the iPad Air 5 is exactly the same size as the iPad Air 4, so the cases are interchangeable. Here are some of the best iPad Air 5 cases.
- Best for most: MoKo Case for iPad Air
- Apple's own: Apple Smart Folio for iPad Air
- Save some dough: ESR Magnetic Case
- Pencil slot: Fintie Hybrid Slim Case for iPad Air
- Just the back, ma'am: Hborna Clear Case for iPad Air
- Rugged good looks: STM Dux Plus Ultra Protective Case for iPad Air
- The dream: Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro and iPad Air
- Cheaper keyboard: ESR Ascend Keyboard Case
- Leather luxury: NOMAD Modern Leather Folio
- Substantial folio: Fintie Case for iPad Air
- Ruggedly handsome: Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for iPad Air
- Toughness: ZenRich iPad Air Case
Best for most: MoKo Case for iPad AirStaff Pick
Price, looks, and functionality: this case has it all. A hard plastic cover protects the back while the front cover has Sleep/Wake functionality and folds back into a stand. The case is compatible with Apple Pencil charging. Choose from a wide variety of colors and fun patterns.
Apple's own: Apple Smart Folio for iPad Air
Apple's "Smart" lineup is so named because of the handy Sleep/Wake functionality upon opening and closing the folio cover. Note that this case is ultra-minimalist; though the back is covered it is only attached magnetically. So the iPad edges are not covered at all.
Save some dough: ESR Magnetic Case
Functionally quite similar to Apple's Smart Folio, this offering from ESR is considerably less expensive. Like the Apple case, it's magnetically attached to the back for minimalist coverage, so you won't get protection around the edges. Choose from a handful of color options.
Pencil slot: Fintie Hybrid Slim Case for iPad Air
Offering a bit more protection than the ultra-slim cases, this one has complete all-around protection and a secure slot for charging your Apple Pencil on the go. The front cover folds back into a stand and has Sleep/Wake functionality. Choose from a huge variety of colors and fun patterns.
Just the back, ma'am: Hborna Clear Case for iPad Air
Maybe you don't really want a whole folio, just a simple back cover to protect iPad's metal body while still allowing the gorgeous color you chose to shine through. This simple case fits the bill. The clear, flexible TPU offers some protection and stays out of your way.
Rugged good looks: STM Dux Plus Ultra Protective Case for iPad Air
If you want a bit more protection but you don't want to compromise on looks, check out this unique case. It exceeds military drop-test standards and is even water-resistant. The Apple Pencil slot allows charging on the go. Choose from a few color options.
The dream: Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro and iPad Air
If you use your iPad Air for work or other scenarios where you do a lot of typing, consider the Magic Keyboard. The gorgeous cantilever design, trackpad, USB-C port for pass-through charging, and dreamy typing experience make this the ultimate choice for many.
Cheaper keyboard: ESR Ascend Keyboard Case
Here's a less expensive keyboard case to consider. The iPad Air attaches magnetically in either portrait or landscape orientation and can be set up at different angles. The seven-color backlit keyboard includes a trackpad as well.
Leather luxury: NOMAD Modern Leather Folio
Wrap your iPad Air in luxurious leather. The case has a high-grade polycarbonate body bonded to a raised TPE bumper and is wrapped in vegetable-tanned full-grain Horween leather. It's compatible with Apple Pencil charging and has Sleep/Wake functionality.
Substantial folio: Fintie Case for iPad Air
If you're looking for a folio-style case that doesn't fold around to the back, check out this substantial folio from Fintie. It has an open area for charging the Apple Pencil, Sleep/Wake functionality, and a pocket on the outside for extras. Choose from tons of terrific colors and patterns.
Ruggedly handsome: Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for iPad Air
Sleek carbon fiber detailing with a matte black finish makes this case look good, while Air Cushion Technology makes it protective. The Apple Pencil charging area is open for charging on the go, and the closure tab goes around the pencil to keep it securely in place.
Toughness: ZenRich iPad Air Case
Ok, this one isn't the most beautiful, but it is a tough, rugged case for sure. If you take the iPad Air on the job site, this case gives you multiple way to carry and hold the iPad Air plus plenty of protection. It's also a good option if you let your kids use your iPad Air.
Which of the best iPad Air 5 cases should you buy?
The iPad Air 5 is a beauty for sure. Luckily, it's the same size as the iPad Air 4, so any iPad Air 4 cases will also fit just fine. If I have to choose just one case that most people will like, I'd go for the MoKo Case. No matter your taste, you'll find a color or pattern you like. The case is quite thin, so it doesn't bulk up the delightfully lightweight iPad Air. It has all of the functionality you expect from a case: Apple Pencil charging compatibility, Sleep/Wake functionality, and the folio folds into a stand that lets you place your iPad Air at two angles for either typing or watching videos.
If you're looking for something a bit more rugged but don't want to compromise on looks, the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for iPad Air might be the one for you. It's not terribly bulky, but it offers full-coverage protection included a tab that holds the folio closed and keeps the Apple Pencil safely in place.
