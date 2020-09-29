Best iPad Air 4 Screen Protectors iMore 2020
The 2020 iPad Air 4 is one of the best iPads you can buy. The best iPad Air 4 screen protectors will certainly keep your screen from getting scratched or pitted. A good screen protector might even keep your iPad's screen from cracking in a fall. Keep in mind that the iPad Air 4 (2020) has a different form factor than the previous model, so screen protectors are not interchangeable between iPad Air generations. However, the iPad Air 4 screen is the same size as the 11-inch iPad Pro devices released in 2018 and 2020, so those screen protectors are interchangeable.
- Best overall: SPARIN (3-Pack) Screen Protector for iPad Air 4 2020
- Best price: OKP (2-Pack) Screen Protector for New iPad Air 4 (10.9'', 2020)
- Just one: OAproda Screen Protector for iPad Air 4 (2020)
- Paper-like: ESR (2-Pack) Paper-Feel Screen Protector for iPad Air 4 2020
- Reduce glare: iCarez Anti-Glare Matte Screen Protector for iPad Air 4 (2-Pack) Premium PET film
- Bundle: IVSO for New iPad Air 4th Generation 2020 Case + Screen Protector (2-Pack)
Best overall: SPARIN (3-Pack) Screen Protector for iPad Air 4 2020Staff Pick
Get three tempered glass screen protectors so you have spares to share, or keep in case you need to replace it. It does come with a frame to help you install the screen protector correctly. The glass is just 0.26 millimeters thick and has 99% high-definition clarity so you'll barely know it's there.
Best price: OKP (2-Pack) Screen Protector for New iPad Air 4 (10.9'', 2020)
You get two screen protectors for a low price with OKP. The 9H hardness tempered glass prevents scratches and scuffs on your screen. The oleophobic coating resists fingerprints and feels smooth to the touch. High touch sensitivity and high definition clarity mean you'll barely notice it's there.
Just one: OAproda Screen Protector for iPad Air 4 (2020)
This ultra-sensitive tempered glass screen protector is sold singly, so you won't have any extras store once you've installed it. OAproda uses electroplated fingerprint oil, which makes the film smoother than most. The screen protector is hydrophobic and oleophobic so you only need a dry cloth to keep it clean.
Paper-like: ESR (2-Pack) Paper-Feel Screen Protector for iPad Air 4 2020
If you don't want a glass screen protector at all, consider this paper-feel film. The specially-treated surface mimics the feel of pen on paper when you use your Apple Pencil with the iPad Air 4. You get two screen protectors and an installation kit; each film is just 0.13 mm thick and has a matte finish.
Bundle: IVSO for New iPad Air 4th Generation 2020 Case + Screen Protector (2-Pack)
Pick up a case plus two tempered glass screen protectors in one well-priced bundle. The case has sleep/wake functionality and the front folds around to form a stand like Apple's Smart Cover. The case also has an Apple Pencil holder built-in. The super-responsive high transparency glass screen protector is just 0.26 millimeters thick.
Which iPad Air 4 screen protector is best?
Protect the big, gorgeous screen with one of the best iPad Air 4 screen protectors you can buy. I'd go for the SPARIN (3-Pack) Screen Protector for iPad Air 4 2020, since you get three tempered glass screen protectors in the package and a frame to help you with the installation.
If you want to get away from glass and make your screen feel more like paper, iCarez Anti-Glare Matte Screen Protector for iPad Air 4 (2-Pack) Premium PET film is a good and well-priced option. The PET film reduces glare while making your iPad Air's screen feel more natural to use with the Apple Pencil.
You'll want a case for your iPad Air 4 if you don't have one already. Kill two birds with one stone by choosing the IVSO for New iPad Air 4th Generation 2020 Case + Screen Protector (2-Pack) bundle.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
iPad Air 4: Five color choices. What will you decide?
For this year's iPad Air, Apple's offering five color choices for the first time. Which is your favorite?
Got a new iPad? Deck it out with the best iPad accessories
The best iPad accessories will make your iPad look and work even better. If you've got an 8th-generation iPad (2020), you'll want to scoop up some of the items on this list.
Protect your iPad 10.2-inch screen with these handy protectors
Don't let your new 10.2-inch iPad screen get scuffed up! We have the best screen protectors for you.