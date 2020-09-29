Best iPad Air 4 Screen Protectors iMore 2020

The 2020 iPad Air 4 is one of the best iPads you can buy. The best iPad Air 4 screen protectors will certainly keep your screen from getting scratched or pitted. A good screen protector might even keep your iPad's screen from cracking in a fall. Keep in mind that the iPad Air 4 (2020) has a different form factor than the previous model, so screen protectors are not interchangeable between iPad Air generations. However, the iPad Air 4 screen is the same size as the 11-inch iPad Pro devices released in 2018 and 2020, so those screen protectors are interchangeable.

Which iPad Air 4 screen protector is best?

Protect the big, gorgeous screen with one of the best iPad Air 4 screen protectors you can buy. I'd go for the SPARIN (3-Pack) Screen Protector for iPad Air 4 2020, since you get three tempered glass screen protectors in the package and a frame to help you with the installation.

If you want to get away from glass and make your screen feel more like paper, iCarez Anti-Glare Matte Screen Protector for iPad Air 4 (2-Pack) Premium PET film is a good and well-priced option. The PET film reduces glare while making your iPad Air's screen feel more natural to use with the Apple Pencil.

You'll want a case for your iPad Air 4 if you don't have one already. Kill two birds with one stone by choosing the IVSO for New iPad Air 4th Generation 2020 Case + Screen Protector (2-Pack) bundle.