Best LEGO Sets iMore 2020

LEGO is one of those things that never go out of favor. With more of us working and playing from home right now, including a lot of kids, it's a great time to reacquaint the kids (and yourself) with the magical interlocking bricks we know as LEGO. These LEGO sets are the best of the best this year.

Here are my favorite LEGO Kits

It is so challenging to whittle down a list of the best LEGO kits because they're pretty much all amazing. Still, the one that knocks it out of the park for my family is the LEGO NINJAGO Movie Fire Mech 70615. It's a large scale project that'll take a few days to complete and fosters creative thinking in kids and adults.

The LEGO Disney Pixar's Toy Story 4 RV Vacation Building Kit is the perfect introduction to LEGO for young builders. It offers enough challenge to keep kids interested, and an RV on wheels for playtime.

Adults and older kids longing for their first car will treasure the LEGO Technic Bugatti Chiron Race Car Building Kit. It's a replica of the real deal, and it's a blast to build.

