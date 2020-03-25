Best Low-cost Alternatives to Apple's USB-C Adapter iMore 2020

Not everyone needs a ton of ports or wants to spend the money on a USB-C hub for their new MacBook Air or MacBook Pro. Sometimes all you need is a simple adapter so you can use your USB peripherals with your Mac with no issues. While Apple does sell its own adapter, it's not the cheapest one you can get. If you're looking or a simple USB-C to USB adapter while you work from home, you can use any one of these great options.

2-pack value: Aukey USB-C to USB-A Adapter

Staff favorite

If you don't like the idea of carrying around a dongle that has an extra cord, the Aukey USB-C to USB-A adapter is a tiny solution. The small dongle will fit on the end of any USB cord and conveniently convert it to a USB-C connection. It uses USB OTG, and the USB-A end is 3.0, so not only will your iPhone or iPad connect but can also connect your hard drives, printers, and other devices.

From $7 at Amazon

3.1 speeds and data transfer: Anker USB-C to USB 3.1 Adapter

If you want the speed of USB-A 3.1, the Anker USB-C to USB-A adapter is the option for you. This small cable has a female USB-A end attached to a male USB-C end and can be used to charge devices as well as transfer data.

$10 at Amazon

Short flexible cable: Insignia USB-C to USB-A adapter

The Insignia USB-C to USB-A adapter offers you a USB 3.0 connection and data transfer speeds of up to 5 GBs per second. Its short but flexible cable helps make connections easier in close quarters.

$10 at Best Buy

3A power output: AmazonBasics USB-C to USB-A Adapter

With a USB 3.1 port, the AmazonBasics USB-C to USB-A adapter can give you the fastest data transfer speeds you can get, all while having a power output of 3A, making charging your device through your MacBook a breeze.

$9 at Amazon

The original: Apple USB-C Adapter

Look, sometimes you want to stick with Apple products to ensure its tried, true, and tested. If that sounds like you, you can pick up the Apple USB-C adapter from Walmart for cheaper than you would be able to from Apple.

$17 at Walmart

Most adapters offer similar preformance

There isn't a huge difference in USB-C adapters. These days all the major manufacturers for these types of accessories have perfected their design and implementation, so you really can't go wrong with any option.

I would personally suggest the Aukey USB-C to USB-A Adapter because it comes in a pack of two. If you have the MacBook Air, this means you can have both of your USB-C ports working for you and your USB accessories, rather than only having the one. It just gives you more options if you need them.

Of course, there is something to be said for the usefulness of a flexible cable on the adapter — like the one on the AmazonBasics USB-C to USB-A Adapter. If you have a tight space or your MacBook is connected to a monitor, having that little extra length can make help you ensure the adapter works in the area you have.

