Best Low-cost Alternatives to Apple's USB-C Adapter iMore 2020

Not everyone needs a ton of ports or wants to spend the money on a USB-C hub for their new MacBook Air or MacBook Pro. Sometimes all you need is a simple adapter so you can use your USB peripherals with your Mac with no issues. While Apple does sell its own adapter, it's not the cheapest one you can get. If you're looking or a simple USB-C to USB adapter while you work from home, you can use any one of these great options.

Most adapters offer similar preformance

There isn't a huge difference in USB-C adapters. These days all the major manufacturers for these types of accessories have perfected their design and implementation, so you really can't go wrong with any option.

I would personally suggest the Aukey USB-C to USB-A Adapter because it comes in a pack of two. If you have the MacBook Air, this means you can have both of your USB-C ports working for you and your USB accessories, rather than only having the one. It just gives you more options if you need them.

Of course, there is something to be said for the usefulness of a flexible cable on the adapter — like the one on the AmazonBasics USB-C to USB-A Adapter. If you have a tight space or your MacBook is connected to a monitor, having that little extra length can make help you ensure the adapter works in the area you have.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.