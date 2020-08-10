Best Low-cost Desk for Kids iMore 2020

If you've got kids learning at home, they're going to need desks. A dedicated workspace is vital for getting your child into "school mode" and ready to learn. At the same time, it's great to have an option that won't break the bank. For that purpose, the Mainstays Student Desk is perfect, offering plenty of workspace and storage for the education essentials.

This desk from Mainstays is a good option that provides plenty of workspace and storage for most students. It's a solid wooden desk with a gliding drawer and an adjustable shelf that lets you create a couple of cubbies to hold things you need to access more easily, like books or your notes. The primary workspace has room for a laptop or books and papers. There's some room to spread a couple of things out, like your computer and a textbook or notebook. The connected elevated table, meanwhile, can hold everything from speakers to an external monitor. It's a solid, if slightly pricey, option and a great choice if your student is going to be home for the foreseeable future. Pros: Good amount of workspace

Easy-access storage

Will fit almost anywhere in your home

Built-in cable management ports Cons: Comparatively pricey

Assembly required

Best Alternative Desk: Mainstays Sumpter Park Cube Storage Desk

If you're looking for something more affordable but still with plenty of space, check out Mainstay's Sumpter Park Cube Storage Desk. It's got enough room for your computer and any books, notebooks, or anything else you're working with, along with shelving to hold any essential materials. Pros: Plenty of workspace for any student

Adjustable shelves

Fits pretty much anywhere in your home Cons: No drawers

Easily scratched

Best Value Desk: Furinno Simplistic Study Table

This is a case of something's name telling you exactly what it is. This minimal desk will fit almost anywhere in your home, no matter your situation. And it can do this while having enough space for a laptop or your study materials as you need them. And when they call this 'Simplistic,' they mean it. It's literally five pieces of engineered wood over particle board that you assemble to form a desk. That's it. There isn't any storage with this desk. It is just a surface on which to do some work, and nothing more. Still, if you have very bare-bones needs, like your child only needs a basic desk, then this is a great option. Pros: Very affordable

Enough space for most young students

Small enough to fit anywhere Cons: No built-in storage

Best Portable Desk: LapGear Lap Desk

A lap desk is an excellent way to get your child out of their usual study spot and shake things up a bit. This desk from LapGear is primarily meant to be used with your laptop, though you can also use it with books and notebooks if you need to. It has a built-in mouse pad for those that like to use a mouse with their laptop, as well as a dedicated phone holder, which can be great for things like Zoom calls or other video conferencing apps that a student might use to connect with their teachers or classmates. Pros: Excellent portability

Integrated mousepad is a nice touch

Perfect for students working on laptops Cons: Maybe too big for younger students

Best Folding Desk: ZenStyle Folding Desk

If you need something that you can put away when you're not using it, the ZenStyle's Folding Desk is an excellent option. You just unclip the desk surface, take it off, then fold up the legs and store them together until you need the desk again. As for the desk itself, when you're using it for work or school, it offers a reasonably substantial workspace. You can't lay everything out on it, but you can fit a lot on the desk, like a laptop or a desktop monitor, your books, notes, and other school essentials. It's the perfect option for people who need a good amount of space, but who also need to be able to store their desk when it's not in use. Pros: Simple to put together and break down

A nice amount of workspace

Sturdy when unfolded Cons: You need to break it down into multiple parts

Plastic clips could be vulnerable to breakage

