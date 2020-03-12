Best Meal Delivery Services iMore 2020
If you're working from home — full time or even part-time — you may find yourself with less opportunity to get to the grocery store and buy all your meal contents for the week. It's easy to stop at the store on the way home from the office, but when you work from home, you may find it harder to get out. Meal delivery services are a viable way to get groceries and easily make meals, and they come straight to your door; here are the best meal delivery services!
- Recyclable packaging: Blue Apron
- Very Customizable: Home Chef
- Great one-pot meals: Hello Fresh
- Best for plant-based diets: Green Chef
- Fast meal options: Sun Basket
- More affordable: Every Plate
Recyclable packaging: Blue ApronStaff Pick
With multiple meals for different diet types, Blue Apron will have plently of options for anyone to enjoy. Blue Apron uses recyclable packaging and ice packs, so the waste and garbage your meal delivery creates are much lower than some of its competitors.
Very Customizable: Home Chef
Home Chef is highly customizable, from the frequency you can get food delivered to the type of food delivered. You can even increase the portion size of specific items in a particular meal. They have lots of options for different diets — including vegetarian, low-carb, and low-calorie options. The menu changes each week and there are even meals that you can get that you just pop in the oven!
Great one-pot meals: Hello Fresh
Hello Fresh starts with basic plan that consists of three meals a week, but offers vegetarian, low-carb, and low-calorie options in a wide variety of cuisines. On top of meals that take a little more to prep, Hello Fresh offers one-pot meals every week, which reduces mess during cooking. Plus, Hello Fresh has six weeks of menus available to browse all the time, so you can see what meals you have to pick from in the future.
Best for plant-based diets: Green Chef
If you're vegetarian, vegan, or prefer organic, Green Chef is going to be the best option for you. Green Chef is a USDA organic-certified company and with a ton of options each week, including keto, paleo, and vegan. All the meals come pre-portioned and pre-measured.
Fast meal options: Sun Basket
On top of being a USDA-certified organic company, Sun Basket offers you different options depending on how much actual cooking you want to do. It has oven-ready meals that you just pop in the oven, pre-prepared options that let you skip the slicing and dicing, or classic cooking options that allow you to cook the entire meal with all the ingredients. Some Sun Basket meals can even be cooked in five minutes if you pop them in a microwave.
More affordable: Every Plate
Every Plate is one of the most affordable meal delivery plans out there, with some portions being priced out as low as $5. You do get fewer options to choose from each week — only nine — but each meal are ready in under 30 minutes and only have six steps, making it super straightforward for even the most out of practice cook.
Know your diet
Looking for a meal delivery service that works for you is a lot about knowing your diet. Most services have plenty of options available, but if you have a particular diet, make sure you do your research.
I give Blue Apron a leg up on the rest of the competition because it gives you more recyclable materials and when you're getting a box of food every week, that garbage will add up. Plus, they have a ton of different options for food that encompass a variety of diets.
If you're super new to the meal delivery world, I would suggest Every Plate because it's the most affordable option on this list. It allows you to dip your toes in what meal delivery has to offer, without requiring a big financial commitment.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Free up your hands by using a stand for your iPhone XS or XS Max
Having to hold your phone in your hand to make a call, or search for an address can be limiting when you're trying to multi-task. Keep both your hands-free and still have access to your iPhone by using a stand; here are some of our favorites.
Need an extra Nintendo Switch charging cable? Try these out!
If you need some extra cables for your Nintendo Switch, make sure the cables you get are high quality. These USB-C cables are our favorites you can choose from.
Is working from home new to you? These accessories will make life easier.
You may have a computer, a desk, a good chair, and a monitor — but there may be some items you're used to having at your office that won't have at home; here are some important accessories that can help you make the transition.