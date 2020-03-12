Best Meal Delivery Services iMore 2020

If you're working from home — full time or even part-time — you may find yourself with less opportunity to get to the grocery store and buy all your meal contents for the week. It's easy to stop at the store on the way home from the office, but when you work from home, you may find it harder to get out. Meal delivery services are a viable way to get groceries and easily make meals, and they come straight to your door; here are the best meal delivery services!

Know your diet

Looking for a meal delivery service that works for you is a lot about knowing your diet. Most services have plenty of options available, but if you have a particular diet, make sure you do your research.

I give Blue Apron a leg up on the rest of the competition because it gives you more recyclable materials and when you're getting a box of food every week, that garbage will add up. Plus, they have a ton of different options for food that encompass a variety of diets.

If you're super new to the meal delivery world, I would suggest Every Plate because it's the most affordable option on this list. It allows you to dip your toes in what meal delivery has to offer, without requiring a big financial commitment.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.