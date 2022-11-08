Best Nintendo Switch controller chargers 2022

Joy-Con are the controllers that come with the Nintendo Switch and can be charged when connected to the Switch console on the dock or by a USB-C cable. However, with all of the color options available for additional Joy-Con, many players have taken to having multiple sets of these controllers. Some have taken to playing with the Pro Controller instead of the Joy-Con for a more familiar grip. With more than one controller, you'll want a charging station to keep them all efficiently charged and ready with one of the best Nintendo Switch controller chargers listed here.

HORI Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charge Stand View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Nintendo official For those who display their Switch or Switch OLED console, the HORI charger visually matches the dock, so you won't have any conflicting aesthetics. It's also officially licensed by Nintendo. This stand can hold two pairs of Joy-Con. FYOUNG Charging Dock Base Station View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Space saver If you don't want an additional station taking up room in your home, then you'll like this charger. It attaches to your Switch dock and the Joy-Con halves sit in the front of the base to save space. PowerA Joy-Con & Pro Controller Charging Dock View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Dual power If you have both Joy-Con and a Pro Controller, this Nintendo licensed PowerA dock has a space for both! It's a compact way to show off your controllers. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) A charging station If you've got a lot of Switch gear and games, then you might want to grab this organizer which also serves as a charging station. You can keep all your accessories and consoles in one handy spot. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Compact charging station Charge up to four Joy-Con halves as well as a Pro Controller with this convenient charger. It's got a small footprint and it can even hold a few Switch cartridges. FastSnail Charging Dock View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Many choices For a dock that adjusts to your needs and is as versatile as your console, choose the FastSnail dock. The back of the dock holds a pair of Joy-Con, and the front can either hold another pair, a Pro Controller, or your actual console. Choose from one of three colors. OIVO Switch Charging Station View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Charge everything in one place This convenient charging station plugs directly into the Switch Dock and has slots for charging four Joy-Con halves as well as a Pro Controller. There are even slots for a few cartridges as well. OIVO 5-in-1 Switch Remote Controller Charger View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Individual power See how each controller is charging with the LED screen that color changes when your controller is ready. The screen has a separate monitor for each of the four Joy-Con as well as the Pro Controller. FunDirect 6 in 1 Charging Station for Nintendo Switch Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Charge it all at once For double the controllers without taking up double the space, this FunDirect charger is it. Two pairs of Joy-Con and two Pro Controllers will fit all at once, but you cannot charge third-party controllers on this dock. They must be the official Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers.

You have the power

Whether you play the best Nintendo Switch games with the Joy-Con and collect all the colors, or you prefer the traditional controller feel and have picked up a Pro Controller or two, or a combination of the two, there is a charging station for you.

If third-party makes you hesitant, we recommend the HORI Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charger. But for an affordable and compact alternative for charging your Pro Controllers, the FunDirect Controller Charger Dock is simple and holds two controllers along with four Joy-Con halves.

From Joy-Con only to Pro Controllers to everything in between, these are all great options sure to fit your wants and needs for the perfect charging station. No matter which one you choose, your controllers will be juiced up and ready to go in no time!