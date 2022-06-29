Best Nintendo Switch controllers for kids iMore 2022

When it comes to family gaming, the Nintendo Switch is a great system, bringing with it a variety of games your kids will love from educational options to more intense action games. While the Switch has some of the smallest controllers in the video game world right now with the Joy-Cons, they can be expensive to replace if something were to happen to them. There are many options that are more affordable, sturdier, and even smaller so that they will still be comfortable in tiny hands. Here are the best Switch controllers for kids.

Introducing kids to video games can be fun, and now it's easier to make it more comfortable and accessible too. This can change a child's experience and save you a lot of money by not replacing controllers. These are just a few of your choices when you're looking into getting your child set up for video games. While you're doing this you may also want to consider picking up a good protective case and some of the best Nintendo Switch accessories, including a screen protector.

Our favorite pick for controllers is the TNE Wireless Pro controller because it has the most similar functionality to the Joy-Cons and Pro Controller without the price or cords. If cords aren't an issue for you and your child would have fun choosing a cool design, the PDP Rock Candy Mini Ergonomic Wired Controller has a lot of options.

For beginners, the flat back and simple button structure of the 8Bitdo Lite Bluetooth Gamepad make it much easier to start gaming. Not to mention the wireless capability takes away the stress of having to worry about the Switch crashing down from on top of the entertainment center. There are a lot of varying factors to consider when it comes to what is right for your children, but these are some of the best options out there for Switch controllers for kids.