The Apple ecosystem revolves around four key areas: the iPhone, the iPad, the Mac and connected home experiences supporting HomeKit. Here we round up the very best products across each of these categories, including devices, accessories, apps and crown runner ups for them as well.
Which products stood out in 2018? Join us to find out!
Best of iPhone
Best iPhone of 2018
iPhone XS
The best iPhone for most people.
The iPhone XS gives you the biggest bang for your buck with the most advanced features, the best camera, and the largest screen in the smallest package.
- Runners up:
- iPhone XR
- iPhone 8 Plus
Best iPhone accessory of 2018
Nomad Base Station Hub
Wireless charging pad for two with extra ports.
When you need to charge two iPhones, an iPad, and your Apple TV remote at the same time, the Nomad Base Station Hub has you covered.
- Runners up:
- Tile Tracker Pro (2018)
- Mujjo Touchscreen Gloves
Best iPhone app of 2018
OmniFocus 3
The most powerful productivity app your iPhone can handle.
OmniFocus will help you become the most organized person on your block. With a wide variety of planning features, you'll never be lost on a project.
- Runners up:
- Microsoft Edge
- Day One 3
Best iPad of 2018
6th-generation 9.7-inch iPad
The lowest price with Apple Pencil support.
The 6th-generation 9.7-inch iPad is the perfect blend of features and price. It's got a fantastic Retina display, A10 Fusion chip with a super fast processor, and more. With the addition of Apple Pencil support, it's the best iPad for the price.
- Runners up:
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro
- 11-inch iPad Pro
Best iPad accessory of 2018
Apple Pencil (1st & 2nd gen)
Now supports all iPad models (except the poor iPad mini).
Apple Pencil is not new, but what it supports is, and with the second-generation Apple Pencil, charging is a snap.
- Runners up:
- Compass Pro
- Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit
Best iPad app of 2018
Affinity Designer
The most comprehensive graphics editing program around.
Beginners and pros alike love Affinity Designer's plethora of unique and useful features.
- Runners up:
- Cappuccino
- Froggipedia
Why these products are our Best of iPad winners 2018
Best of Mac 2018
Best Mac of 2018
MacBook Air (2018)
The perfect Mac for most people.
If you want something you can take everywhere, do everything on, and not have to pay too much of a premium for it, then get the MacBook Air. It's the new normal.
- Runners up:
- MacBook Pro
- MacBook
Best Mac accessory of 2018
Blackmagic eGPU
Superior graphics for mobile computing.
Take your MacBook Pro to the next level with Blackmagic's eGPU and experience a powerhouse of graphics possibilities, including full VR.
- Runners up:
- Luna Display
- Twelve South Journal case
Best Mac app of 2018
Tweetbot 4
Holds onto what's great about third-party Twitter clients.
Evan after the storm hit and Twitter client developers lost some of their most important features, Tweetbot managed to continue to provide the best possible experience with the new regulations.
Why these are our Best of Mac 2018 Award winners
Best of Smart Home 2018
Best Smart Home Product of 2018
Google Home Hub
The must-have Smart Home product for most people.
The Google Home Hub brings a smart display and Google Assistant to any room in your house, with no concerns about blue light, excessive brightness or security.
- Runners up:
- Nest Hello Doorbell
- Nanoleaf Canvas Smart Lighting
Best Smart Display of 2018
Lenovo Smart Display
The best smart display on the market
Lenovo offers the most complete smart display for your kitchen, or other public area, with excellent audio, a vibrant display and the power of Google Assistant in a stylish display that's available in two sizes.
- Runners up:
- Google Home Hub
- Echo Show 2nd Gen
Best Smart Speaker of 2018
Echo Dot 3rd Gen
Sleek and stylish with excellent sound.
A compact size, affordable price tag and stylish design make the Echo Dot 3rd Generation the best smart speaker of 2018. Being an echo, it also means it's powered by Alexa with all the goodies that Amazon's assistant has to offer.
- Runners up:
- Google Home Mini
- Sonos Beam
Best Smart Lighting of 2018
Philips Hue Play
Create the ultimate lighting experience with a compact light bar.
A full light experience that rivals products many times its size, the Philips Hue Play offers the ultimate customizable lighting experience. Whether it's on the floor, on a cabinet or mounted to the back of your TV, immerse yourself with this gorgeous addition to smart lighting in 2018.
- Runners up:
- Nanoleaf Canvas
- LIFX Beam
Best TV of 2018
LG E8 OLED
LG's OLEDs are the best TVs of 2018
Incredible blacks, a beautiful see-through glass effect at the bottom and all the tech you could wish for, make the LG E8 OLED the best TV you can buy right now, if money is no object.
- Runners up:
- LG C8 OLED
- Samsung Q9 QLED
Best Affordable TV of 2018
TCL 6-Series
The best TV you can buy right now on a budget.
This Roku powered TV brings incredible picture, Dolby Vision and HDR Pro support, and all the tech you need at an unbelievably affordable price tag.
- Runners up:
- Vizio P-Series
Best Mesh Router of 2018
Samsung SmartThings WiFi
A router and a smart hub, all in one.
Support for Gigabit connections, the ability to add as many nodes as you need, an easy set up and a built-in SmartThings hub to control all your smart home technology make the SmartThings WiFi a must-have for your smart home.
- Runners up:
- Eero
- Google WiFi
Best Smart Security Solution of 2018
Nest Secure
The best smart security solution you can buy right now.
A stylish design, customizable experience, compatibility with all of your Google Assistant devices and close integration with all your Nest products make this a must-have for your home.
- Runners up:
- Ring
- Nest Hello Doorbell
More on the Best of Smart Home 2018 Awards winners
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.