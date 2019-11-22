The Apple ecosystem is growing vastly, especially when it comes to services added in 2019. Though Apple products have expanded to audio, wearables, and more. One thing remains the same. It all revolves around Apple's three flagship devices; iPhone, iPad, and Mac. We took the way-back machine through all of 2019 to come up with our favorite Apple and related products to launch this year and have crowned the winners and runners-up for each, including device, accessory, and app or game.
Which products rose to the top in 2019? Here are the winners!
Best of iPhone
Best iPhone of 2019
iPhone 11
The best iPhone for most people.
Though the iPhone 11 is not Apple's most advanced iPhone, is the one that's perfect for most people. It has practically every single feature as the Pro but at a fraction of the cost.
- Runners up:
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone XR
Best iPhone accessory of 2019
AirPods Pro
Finally! Active noise-cancelation for AirPods.
Not only do these in-ear buds have excellent ANC, but they are also way more comfortable than standard AirPods.
- Runners up:
- Powerbeats Pro
- Tom Bihn Synik
Best iPhone app of 2019
Apple Arcade
More than 100 games at your fingertips.
For pennies-per-game, you have unlimited access to all the titles you can play across a variety of genres.
- Runners up:
- Spectre Camera
- Minecraft Earth
Best of iPad
Best iPad of 2019
10.2-inch iPad
Same great tech with a bigger screen.
The 10.2-inch iPad is this year's replacement for the 9.7-inch tablet. It has support for Apple Pencil, comes in four different colors, and has a bigger display but is the same size as the iPad Air.
- Runners up:
- iPad mini 5
- iPad Air 3
Best iPad accessory of 2019
Logitech Slim Folio Pro
Turn your iPad Pro (2019) into a touch screen computer.
Type like a pro on the most comfortable mobile keyboard on the market and protect your iPad in style.
- Runners up:
- Brydge Pro
- Journal for iPad Pro
Best iPad app of 2019
Flow by Moleskin
The prefect digital sketchbook for artists.
With dozens of virtual paper types and your own customizable artist's toolbox, your ideas will flow.
- Runners up:
- Shortcuts
- Pixelmator Photo
Best of Mac 2019
Best Mac of 2019
16-inch MacBook Pro
Say hello to the best keyboard for MacBook Pro in years.
There's a lot to love about the brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro but the feature that stands out the most is that fantastic new keyboard.
- Runners up:
- MacBook Air
- iMac
Best Mac accessory of 2019
LG UltraFine 4K Display
Designed perfectly to "just work" with Mac.
Right out of the box, this display matches your Mac's internal settings. No need for onboard settings or special software. It just works.
- Runners up:
- Luna Display
- Rode PodMic
Best Mac app of 2019
BBEdit
The text editor that developers swear by.
BBEdit is actually more than 25 years old, but we're celebrating its return to the Mac App store after a five-year hiatus. We love you BBEdit. Welcome back.
- Runners up:
- Fission
- GoodNote 5
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.