If you're sitting at a desk all day, you can easily end up being uncomfortable if you don't have a good chair to sit on. There are lots of different office chairs that range from affordable to quite expensive, but the usefulness of a good supportive chair can't be understated. Whether you're looking for a new chair so you can work at home, or you need a chair for your office, here are our favorite office chairs for your desk.

Sitting all day is not super great for your body, so make sure you get up and move around now and then; however, the importance of a good office chair can't be ignored since you will need proper support while you're sitting to remain comfortable.

The IKEA Markus is a great chair that offers fantastic lumbar support and isn't too expensive. Many writers for iMore and our sister websites swear by the Markus, and the mesh back is a good way to ensure you don't get sweaty.

If you have the money, I can't recommend the SteelCase Leap V2 enough. Due to all the different adjustable settings, it allows people of all sizes to find the perfect position to work in, and it's insanely well-padded, making it extra comfortable.

Lastly, if you get the Furmax High-Back Gaming Office Chair, you won't need a separate chair for when you work and game. The adjustable lumbar support pillow is great for making sure your back feels properly supported, and the PU leather is easy to clean, so if you accidentally spill your morning coffee, you don't have to worry about staining.

