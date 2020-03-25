Best Office Chairs iMore 2020
If you're sitting at a desk all day, you can easily end up being uncomfortable if you don't have a good chair to sit on. There are lots of different office chairs that range from affordable to quite expensive, but the usefulness of a good supportive chair can't be understated. Whether you're looking for a new chair so you can work at home, or you need a chair for your office, here are our favorite office chairs for your desk.
- Great lumbar support: IKEA Markus
- Affordable comfort: AmazonBasics Mid-Back Mesh
- Expensive, but highly adjustable: Steelcase Leap V2
- Work and play: Furmax High-Back Gaming Office Chair
- Tall mesh back: Lorell Executive High-Back
- Cheapest option: Boss Steno
- For standing desks: Modway Attainment
Great lumbar support: IKEA MarkusStaff favorite
When it comes to furniture, IKEA always seems to strike a good balance between price and quality, and the Markus is no different. The padded headrest is comfy when leaning back, and built-in lumbar support keeps your spine at attention. Plus, a mesh backrest helps deal with airflow during hot summer days.
Affordable comfort: AmazonBasics Mid-Back Mesh
If you want a high back chair for your office, the AmazonBasics Mid-Back Mesh chair is a great option. The pneumatic lift is perfect for height adjustment, and there's a controllable tilt function so that you can find the most comfortable position for you. The back is mesh allowing air movement while you're sitting in it, so you shouldn't end up with a sweaty back.
Expensive, but highly adjustable: Steelcase Leap V2
If you have the money to spend, the Leap V2 offers a ton of nifty features. It reclines in two parts; the back keeps its spine contour intact while it moves, and the seat, instead of just tipping back, slides forward to keep you in line. The seat padding is soft and reduces pressure on your legs, while the lumbar support will prevent your back from getting sore. Plus, there are a ton of dials and levers to adjust just about everything on this chair, allowing you to find the ultimate seating position for you.
Work and play: Furmax High-Back Gaming Office Chair
Work and play in this PU-leather-covered gaming chair with a high back, headrest, and plenty of padding. It comes with a headrest pillow and a lumbar pillow that you can move up and down the back of the chair, allowing you to get the extra support where you need it most.
Tall mesh back: Lorell Executive High-Back
This mesh-back chair is ideal for anyone who likes support up to their shoulders without a headrest to get in the way. Armrests can be tweaked for height and width, there are three handles on the side to adjust seat tilt and height, and built-in lumbar support ensures you keep a natural curve.
Cheapest option: Boss Steno
If you need something that isn't fancy but gets the job done, the Boss Steno may be for you. A simple padded seat and mid-back rest is all you get, but it is adjustable in height. It's not the most comfortable chair, but if you just need something basic, this is it.
For standing desks: Modway Attainment
If you often work at a standing desk or drafting table, getting a chair that can provide enough height is essential. Modway's Attainment is tall enough to work with high desks, and its fold-up arms make it easy to move them out of the way when you're drawing or sketching on your desk. It rests on five casters so it's easily mobile and the footrest ring keeps your legs from dangling.
Let's get comfortable
Sitting all day is not super great for your body, so make sure you get up and move around now and then; however, the importance of a good office chair can't be ignored since you will need proper support while you're sitting to remain comfortable.
The IKEA Markus is a great chair that offers fantastic lumbar support and isn't too expensive. Many writers for iMore and our sister websites swear by the Markus, and the mesh back is a good way to ensure you don't get sweaty.
If you have the money, I can't recommend the SteelCase Leap V2 enough. Due to all the different adjustable settings, it allows people of all sizes to find the perfect position to work in, and it's insanely well-padded, making it extra comfortable.
Lastly, if you get the Furmax High-Back Gaming Office Chair, you won't need a separate chair for when you work and game. The adjustable lumbar support pillow is great for making sure your back feels properly supported, and the PU leather is easy to clean, so if you accidentally spill your morning coffee, you don't have to worry about staining.
