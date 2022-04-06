Best replacement chargers for Nintendo Switch iMore 2022
When your Nintendo Switch requires a replacement charger, you want an option that is reliable, inexpensive, and one of the best Switch replacement chargers. We've looked into chargers and determined that these before you are the best of the best. Our top recommendation is to stick with Nintendo's official Nintendo Switch AC Adapter as it's least likely to have any problems. Here are the most reliable replacement chargers you can buy right now.
- Best overall: AC Adapter for Nintendo Switch
- Best third-party alternative: Rocketfish - 39W USB-C AC Adapter
- Best USB adapter: Insignia Power Pack
- Best long cable: FYOUNG Charger for Nintendo Switch
- Best braided cable: TalkWorks Braided Reinforced Charging Cable
- Best dock compatible with length: Nyko AC Power Cord
Best overall: AC Adapter for Nintendo Switch
The officially licensed Nintendo Switch AC adapter is the replacement of choice. It's a bit expensive compared to other options on the market, but it isn't likely to have any problems since Nintendo makes it. The cable reaches five feet long and works with any 120-volt outlet and the Switch dock.
You can also detach it from the dock and plug it directly into your Switch if you want to play with the screen in your hands. You can also use it to charge a Pro Controller. Although it is a little bulky to take on the go and doesn't have any car charging ability, it's a quality adapter with many good uses made directly by Nintendo, placing it at the top of our list of best Switch replacement chargers.
Pros:
- Officially licensed
- 5-foot cable
- Works with Dock
Cons:
- Expensive
- Isn't a USB cable
Best third-party alternative: Rocketfish - 39W USB-C AC Adapter
This generic AC adapter charger supports TV mode and works with the Switch dock. The cable is 6 feet long, giving you plenty of cord to reach an outlet. You can also plug this adapter directly into the Switch. Because this cable is compatible with the Switch console, Pro Controller, and Dock, it's a good all-around cord to have for the Switch and its accessories.
Since this isn't a USB, you cannot remove the cable from the adapter. It cannot be used without access to an outlet to plug it into, so this is not a good on-the-go option for travel. If not having the name brand adapter is something you are comfortable with, this is a great choice for you as it works just as well.
Pros:
- Inexpensive
- 6-foot cable
- Works with accessories
Cons:
- Isn't a USB
- Isn't officially licensed
Best USB adapter: Insignia Power Pack
The Insignia Power Pack is the traveler's adapter. You can easily pack and store the detachable USB and adapter in a bag or purse. The cord is 6.5 feet long, making it longer than the official adapter. It also comes with a USB car charger so you can play during long car trips.
It does not work with the Switch docking station, which means you won't be able to play on the TV using this adapter. It's also a bit more expensive than other options, but that's the price to pay to get a USB charger for your Switch. The USB option is what allows you to use it while traveling and with a car charger.
Pros:
- 6.5-foot USB cable
- Packs and stores easily
Cons:
- Doesn't work with Dock
- Cannot play on TV
- Expensive
Best long cable: FYOUNG Charger for Nintendo Switch
FYOUNG offers one of few longer options at 9.8 feet instead of the usual 5 feet with this cable. This USB charging cable is powerful enough for you to charge and play at the same time when your battery is low. Don't worry about massive tangles; this cable is made to reduce tangling, preventing damage via splitting.
This cable is only good for charging, though, so if you're looking to connect it to the TV or use it with the dock, you'll need something else. If you want something that has some length to it so you can charge from a distance, this is the one.
Pros:
- 9.8-foot USB cable
- Can charge and play simultaneously when battery is low
- Anti-tangle cable
Cons:
- Doesn't work with Dock
- Cannot play on TV
Best braided cable: TalkWorks Braided Reinforced Charging Cable
Braided cables are useful for people who tend to be hard on their cables. The braid allows for a little more strength to protect against unwanted bends that cause splitting and exposed wire. This 6-foot cable offers a sleek white nylon braid and gives you a little bit of extra length.
This option is just for the Switch console and doesn't work with the dock or TV. This may be a good backup for travel as opposed to a primary option. A lot of potential movement and twisting, such as carrying a cord during travel, may really be the only reason to need a braided strength cable.
Pros:
- 6-foot USB cable
- Braided cord to protect against bends
- Affordable
Cons:
- Doesn't work with Dock
- Cannot play on TV
- White cable doesn't match the black of the Switch
Best dock compatible with length: Nyko AC Power Cord
Use this cord with the dock or the Switch alone. It's 6.5 feet long, giving you a little more length than the usual 5 feet. This is a cord that can be used with the Dock so you can play on the TV.
It's a more affordable option than the Nintendo AC adapter and easier to take on the go. The prongs in the plug fold up so you can travel or store it without worrying about bending the prongs out of place. The 15 volts of power allow you to play and charge at the same time.
Pros:
- 6.5-foot cable
- Play and charge at the same time
- Foldable prongs
- Affordable
Cons:
- Bulky plug
- Not USB
Bottom line
When it comes to a Nintendo Switch adapter, all you really want is reliability and a decent cord length. Several third-party options are available aside from the official Nintendo AC Adapter, but you'll want to be careful that you don't purchase a dud. Currently, no USB adapters work with the Nintendo Switch Dock.
To determine the best Switch replacement chargers, we looked at user reviews, product descriptions, and cord length. The best replacements work with your dock so that you can play on TV. We noticed that 5 feet is the standard for all AC adapter cables. We would like to see more options that offer a longer cord for those hard-to-reach spots. We're constantly looking for the best Nintendo Switch accessories, so we'll keep you informed of any new and outstanding adapters that make their way onto the market.
