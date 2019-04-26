When you need to purchase a replacement charger for your Nintendo Switch, you want a reliable, inexpensive option. We've looked into chargers and determined that these three are the best of the best. See which one fits your needs.

Best Overall: Nintendo Switch AC Adapter

The officially licensed Nintendo Switch AC adapter is the replacement of choice. It's a bit expensive compared to other options on the market, but it isn't likely to have any problems since it's made by Nintendo. The cable reaches 5-feet long and works with any 120-volt outlet and the Switch dock. You can also detach it from the dock and plug it directly into your Switch if you want to play with the screen in your hands. You can also use it to charge a Pro Controller. Who should buy it: Anyone who prefers to buy officially licensed accessories. Pros: It's officially licensed

5-foot cable

Works with Dock Cons: It's expensive

Isn't a USB cable

Best Value: AC Adapter Charger

This generic AC adapter charger supports TV mode and works with the Switch dock. The cable is 5-feet long giving you plenty of cord to reach an outlet. You can also plug this adapter directly into the Switch and charge from any 120-volt outlet. It's compatible with the Switch console, Pro Controller and Dock. Since this isn't a USB, you cannot remove the cable from the adapter. Who should buy it: Anyone who wants the functionality of the official adapter at a cheaper price. Pros: Inexpensive

5-foot cable

Works with Dock Cons: Isn't a USB

Isn't officially licensed

Best USB Adapter: Insignia Power Pack

The Insignia Power Pack is the traveler's adapter. You can easily pack and store the detachable USB and adapter in a bag or purse. The cord is 6.5 feet long, making it longer than the official adapter. It also comes with a USB car charger so you can play during long car trips. It cannot work with the Switch docking station, which means you won't be able to play on the TV using this adapter. It is a bit more expensive than other options, but that's the price to pay if you want a USB charger for your Switch. Who should buy it: Anyone who plans on traveling or using the Switch without the TV for long periods. Pros: 6.5- foot USB cable

Packs and stores easily Cons: Doesn't work with Dock

Cannot play on TV

Expensive

