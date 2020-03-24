Having a good Wi-Fi connection in your home is especially important while you're working from home, and part of a good Wi-Fi connection means having the network cover all over your home. A great router is an essential part of an excellent Wi-Fi set up, and while getting stuff on Amazon is a little more difficult these days, Best Buy is offering curbside delivery right now for its online orders. Here are the best routers you can get from Best Buy right now. eero

While the eero Wi-Fi System doesn't sport the latest top of the line specs or have the most features, its easy installation and app management makes it simple for anyone to enjoy fast, reliable, Wi-Fi. This router uses mesh networking technology to link multiple nodes around the home together, offering seamless roaming across up to 6,000 square feet. Best online learning websites for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, and more The eero WiFi System boasts high speeds, peaking at 550Mbps wirelessly, and up to 1Gpbs over a wired ethernet connection. One set up, eero will automatically update the system with the latest security fixes and features, making it a true set it and forget its router.

Set it and forget it eero WiFi System Fast speeds, excellent coverage, easy installation, and automatic updates make the eero Wi-Fi System the best router for most. $199 at Best Buy

TP-Link's Archer AX3000

TP-Link's Archer AX3000 is one of just a few routers currently available that supports the latest and greatest wireless connectivity standard, Wi-Fi 6. This allows for absolutely insane wireless speeds, capable of reaching 3Gbps over Wi-Fi, but you will need a device such as the iPhone 11 that can actually work with it. The Archer AX3000 features more traditional router styling, forgoing mesh networking for a single access point that powers your home. This limits coverage to just 2,500 square feet, which will work for most small homes, but the speeds make up for it with reduced latency and being able to stream multiple 4K movies and shows at the same time.

Fast and budget-friendly TP-Link Archer AX3000 The Archer AX3000 with Wi-Fi 6 is one of the fastest routers around, capable of delivering up to a blazing fast 3Gbps wirelessly. $150 at Best Buy

Netgear Nighthawk C1900

The Netgear Nighthawk C1900's unique combination of cable modem and Wi-Fi router gives you the ability to ditch the monthly rental fees, along with a much-needed upgrade over the standard service issue options. This single access point can support up to 30 devices with basic speeds peaking at 400Mbps, and it can cover most smaller homes below 2,000 square feet.

Cable modem and router Netgear Nighthawk C1900 Netgear's clever combination replaces both your cable modem and router, which can save you some dough by ditching the rental fee. $180 at Best Buy

Nest Wi-Fi

The Nest Wi-Fi from Google is a colorful mesh networking system that supports a ton of devices, up to 200 in this package. The 2-pack system is best for medium-sized homes, with coverage extending across 4,400 square feet, and each additional node adds an extra 2,220 square feet. Since it is from Google, the company's voice assistant is also on-board along with a speaker that gives you convenient access to music and home controls. Simple app set up and management brings privacy and parental controls just a tap away, and automatic updates ensure that your home is protected at all times.