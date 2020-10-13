Best Rugged Cases for the 16-inch MacBook Pro iMore 2020
If you've invested in something as finely crafted and gorgeous as a 16-inch MacBook Pro, you're going to want to keep it in pristine condition. The only way to ensure its protection against everyday accidents and mishaps is a good, heavy-duty case. Don't worry. We've done the research for you and put together this list of the best rugged cases for the 16-inch MacBook Pro.
- Undercover MacBook: Twelve South BookBook
- Best value: Supcase Unicorn Beetle Rugged Case
- Military-grade protection: UAG Plyo Feather-Light Rugged Case
- Futuristic look: i-Blason Armorbox Case
- Built-in riser: ProCase Heavy-Duty Hard Shell
- Sharp design: MOSISO Heavy-Duty Hard Shell
Undercover MacBook: Twelve South BookBookStaff Pick
It's obvious that the Twelve South BookBook is not your average protective case. This brand does away with the usual plastic shell and encases your MacBook in tough, full-grain leather that is hand-finished and distressed to look like a vintage book. Not only does the thick, supple leather provide superior protection against bumps and drops, it also looks like a cool old book when you have it all zipped up. Now your laptop is protected and it's an undercover agent posing as a book! You can use it as a leather sleeve or keep it attached to your MacBook as a shell case, whichever you prefer.
Best value: Supcase Unicorn Beetle Rugged Case
Supcase is known for building reliable, affordable cellphone cases, but their talents extend into laptop protection as well. The Unicorn Beetle case wraps around your entire MacBook for 360º protection. Elevated, rubberized corners provide extra impact protection and specialized vents are made to distribute heat to keep your MacBook running cool and smooth.
Military-grade protection: UAG Plyo Feather-Light Rugged Case
Urban Armor Gear is not kidding around with this transparent case. This is military-grade drop protection made possible by incorporating a soft impact-resistant core and air-soft corners. It also comes with screen closure clasps to keep the MacBook securely closed when not in use.
Futuristic look: i-Blason Armorbox CaseStaff Pick
Besides a cool, futurist look, the i-Blason Armorbox is also super protective with its impact-resistant TPU bumpers and beveled edges. If you're worried about overheating, this case incorporates raised rubberized corner feet and side ventilation to allow for heat disbursement.
Built-in riser: ProCase Heavy-Duty Hard ShellStaff Pick
The ProCase is a standard rugged case with rubberized bumpers to make it shockproof and impact-resistant. What sets this one apart is a built-in riser stand that raises the MacBook monitor up a few inches. This creates a more ergonomic typing experience and reduces neck strain.
Sharp design: MOSISO Heavy-Duty Hard ShellStaff Pick
Another transparent hard-shell, this heavy-duty case from MOSISO has all the usual necessities for reliable protection - TPU bumpers, raised corners, silicone feet, and cooling vents. The MOSISO case also features a sharp geometric design and several color options.
Protect and defend
Don't let anything unpleasant befall your big, beautiful 16-inch MacBook Pro. Any of the best-rugged cases for the 16-inch MacBook Pro from this list will be just the thing to protect and defend your investment. Our pick is the Twelve South BookBook for its unique design and fine leather construction. This case has the added bonus of transforming your laptop into an old leather book.
If that one's on the pricey side for your budget, check out the more affordable Supcase Unicorn Beetle. Here you have rugged protection at a much more attractive price point. Regardless of which you choose, any of these heavy-duty cases will keep your MacBook Pro looking like new.
