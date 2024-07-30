M3 MacBook Pro gets free dual-display support upgrade

In a ‘finally’ moment, the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro now supports up to two displays when its clamshell is closed, thanks to the latest macOS 14.6 Sonoma update released on July 29.

When the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro was released in October 2023, users could only connect it to one external monitor. It wasn’t until the M3 MacBook Air , released in March 2024, that Apple introduced a new MacBook feature that can support two monitors simultaneously when the Mac’s lid closed. Many have been hoping for this feature to come to the M3 MacBook Pro, especially since Apple confirmed it back in May .

The macOS 14.6 Sonoma update has now made the feature available. A support document confirmed this , stating “This update adds support for using up to two external displays when the laptop lid is closed on 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 chip and also provides important bug fixes and security updates.”

Apple hasn’t explained why it’s taken several months for a feature available on the M3 MacBook Air since its launch in March to come to the M3 MacBook Pro. Nevertheless, if you use a couple of monitors on a desk, the time has finally come to use them with your MacBook Pro when its lid is shut.

Is it time to buy a couple of monitors for your desk?

If you own an M3 MacBook Pro, you likely chose this model because of its superior features compared to the MacBook Air, which further helps your workflow. The Pro has a 120Hz ProMotion display with up to 1200 nits brightness, four hours of extra battery life, more speakers, and a HDMI port.

Now that the MacBook Pro can work with dual displays when its lid is closed, here are a couple of monitors we recommend.

