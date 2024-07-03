Apple's M3 MacBook Pro is back down to its lowest price ever ahead of Amazon Prime Day sale

The M3 MacBook Pro is regarded as the best MacBook you can buy. But it's also the most expensive. Fortunately, there's a deal available on the device at the moment. It brings the most stylish chassis and stunning 14-inch or 16-inch display of the more expensive models to a more affordable price, with whatever configuration you want. At the moment, you can save $300 on the M3 MacBook Pro, from either Amazon or Best Buy. The deal at Amazon is particularly appealing ahead of the Prime Day sales.

Best Buy has the cheapest offer, netting you $300 off the 11-core M3 Pro model with 512GB storage – down to just $1399 now. Over on Amazon, the same device is $199 with a coupon code on the page. The 12-core M3 Pro model with 1TB of storage is also $300 at both, down to $2099. Or the 12-core M3 Max model with 1TB of storage is down to $2899. Some of the other models are also on offer, with varied prices across Amazon and Best Buy.

There is one thing that you should keep in mind before going to buy your brand new MacBook: Amazon has hidden its main discount behind a tick box on the product page. Click that, and you’ll get the full discount when you check out – so make sure to double-check the price on the last page of your purchase.

M3 MacBook Pro $300 off

M3 MacBook Pro | $1699 $1399 at Best Buy $1399 is the lowest price we’ve seen on the M3 MacBook Pro and accounts for a massive $300 saving. At this price, the MacBook Pro is well worth looking at over the MacBook Air models, as you get better cooling and a more impressive screen with ProMotion.

The M3 MacBook Pro replaced the aging touch bar models, ditching the ever-controversial function row display for a sleeker chassis and a much nicer screen. One of the best parts of that screen is ProMotion, which ups the refresh rate to 120Hz for a super smooth experience.

It’s thicker than the latest M3 MacBook Air, but that just means that the internals are better cooled by a fan when things get really hot, letting you get more out of the M3 chip at its core. That chip is paired with 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, giving you plenty of juice for most normal work applications. Those with heavier demands will want to look at the M3 Pro or Max models, but the M3 MacBook Pro will be plenty for the rest of us. Either way, this is one of the best MacBooks at an incredible price.