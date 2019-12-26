Best Screen Protectors for 12.9-inch iPad Pro iMore 2019
You've got the biggest, most beautiful screen on a mobile device, and you'd like to keep it pristine. A screen protector might be a good idea. Whether you prefer tempered glass, plastic, or even liquid, we've got you covered. Here are some of the best screen protectors for the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
- Most popular: Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- Hardend protection: amFilm Glass Screen Protector
- For artists: PaperLike Screen Protector
- Plastic protection: Supershieldz Screen Protector
- Glass protection: JETech Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Most popular: Spigen Tempered Glass Screen ProtectorStaff favorite
With this screen protector, you get screen responsiveness, protection from bumps/fingerprints/scratches, easy bubble-free installation, and the full clarity of your device's screen. Spigen is one of the most popular screen protector brands for a good reason.
Hardend protection: amFilm Glass Screen Protector
This tempered glass screen protector is thick enough to protect your screen from some pretty big bashes but doesn't interfere with Face ID. It comes with a special installation kit to help make sure you don't end up with bubbles or dust marks.
For artists: PaperLike Screen Protector
Get the look and feel of paper on your iPad Pro with a PaperLike Screen Protector. Perfect for art, note-taking, and anyone using an Apple Pencil.
Plastic protection: Supershieldz Screen Protector
If you'd like something a bit more solid but still extremely lightweight, this PET material screen protector adds almost no bulk or weight to your iPad. It's not going to be as protective as glass, but will certainly prevent scratches. You get three in this package. Note that this is a matte screen protector.
Glass protection: JETech Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Tempered glass is the way to go if you're looking for drop protection. No screen protector is 100%, but glass is the strongest kind. Clarity, fingerprint-resistance, and touch-responsiveness are all maintained.
Keep it protected
If you want protection you can see and feel, I'd recommend the Spigen's Tempered Glass Screen Protector. Spigen is a known brand that makes quality products you can trust. If you're an artist looking for a more natural feel when using the Apple Pencil or a supported stylus on your iPad Pro, try Paperlike for a ... paperlike experience.
Also, if you want something thick enough to protect your screen, then the amFilm Glass Screen Protector is a good pick. It won't interfere with Face ID, and it could hold its own against some pretty heavy hits. Just take care to follow the instructions when installing to avoid any unwanted bubbles.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Protect your iPad mini 5 (2019) with these great screen protectors
Looking for the best of the best screen protectors out there for your brand new iPad mini 5 (2019)? Well look no further!
Protect your iPad Air screen with one of these low-cost screen protectors
Keep your iPad Air’s screen protected and safe with some help from the best screen protectors out there!
Protect your iPhone 11's screen from day one with a screen protector!
Planning to get a new iPhone on release day? Pick up one of these to cover your new iPhone from day one.