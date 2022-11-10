Best iPad cases: Covers, shells and keyboards for every iPad on sale now

The iPad is a powerful, portable slice of technology that you can easily slide into a bag for entertainment, creation, and work on the go. But the more you travel with it, the greater potential for drops, bumps and damage. Keep it protected with one of our picks of the best iPad cases out there.

But what is a great case, anyway? Sure, protection is important. But do you need to protect the screen, the edges, the back, or all three? All-over protection is ideal, but you might be willing to sacrifice some amount of shielding in order to have a sleeker, lighter case. You also might slide your iPad and its case into a sleeve for further protection while traveling. Ultimately, that's up to you, so consider how you use (and potentially misuse) your best iPad.

You'll also want to consider added functionality. Folio-style cases generally fold into a stand to prop up your iPad. Keyboard cases allow you to touch type quickly, but might be overkill if you don't need that. If you use an Apple Pencil, you'll probably want to choose a case that stows it safely (and allows charging, if you use the Apple Pencil 2.)

The best iPad case for you

Why you can trust iMore Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

While this article divides up the cases by iPad model, many of these cases are also available for other models. We also have articles for each model, such as the best cases for iPad Pro with M2 chip, best iPad Air 5 cases, and best cases for iPad mini 6.

This article covers only the iPad models currently sold by Apple: the iPad Pro with M2 chip (both the 11-inch and 12.9 inch sizes), iPad Air 5, iPad 10th generation, iPad 9th generation, and iPad mini 6. If you're looking for an older model not mentioned in this article, search the site, because it's likely we have a roundup specifically for that model, too.

The best cases for 12.9-inch iPad Pro with M2 chip

Apple Magic Keyboard View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Apple (opens in new tab) Apple magic There's no denying the magic of Apple's own Magic Keyboard with its gorgeous floating cantilever design. It's about as close to the laptop experience as you can get, only it offers more flexibility since you can take it apart when you're not typing. It comes in black or white, and both an 11-inch version (which we reviewed) and a 12.9-inch version. (opens in new tab) tomtoc Vertical Case for iPad Pro 12.9 inch View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Horizontal or vertical Fold this case like origami. You can use it horizontally at two different angles for typing and drawing, or vertically for video calls. The Apple Pencil slot lets you charge your Apple Pencil 2 while it's stowed. (opens in new tab) OtterBox Symmetry Series 360 Elite Case for iPad Pro View at Apple (opens in new tab) Slim and tough This is a slimmer option, and yet it meets military standards for drop protection. The Sleep/Wake folio cover folds into a stand. The Apple Pencil slot can be conveniently closed when not in use, making this a less bulky option and an iMore favorite.

Best cases for the 11-inch iPad Pro with M2 chip

(opens in new tab) Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Smart connection Forget about Bluetooth, Apple has partnered with Logitech and allowed access to the proprietary Smart Connector. This means you can pop in your iPad Pro and start typing right away. The trackpad also makes this combo feel an awful lot like a laptop. We reviewed another model of the Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case; luckily it comes in a handful of different sizes to include many iPad models. (opens in new tab) Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Designed for iPad Pro 11 inch Case M2 View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Toughie If you're frequently dropping your iPad or you just feel you need something a bit more rugged, the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro has you covered. The folio cover folds around to make a stand, and you can stow your Apple Pencil away safely on the go. (opens in new tab) MoKo Tablet Sleeve View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Basic sleeve The plush interior and water-resistant exterior make this a great choice for any iPad; this one comes in a bunch of colors and different sizes so you're covered no matter what model you use. It's a nice extra measure of protection, since it'll fit both an iPad and a snap-on case inside.

The best iPad Air 5 cases

Apple Smart Folio for iPad Air View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Apple's folio



Apple makes a version of this case for every iPad model, and it's one worth considering for its minimalism and elegance. You get front and back coverage plus Sleep/Wake functionality in the folio cover that folds into a stand. Note that it is only attached magnetically, so the iPad edges are not covered at all. Fintie Folio Case for iPad Air View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Bargain folio



The Fintie Folio Case is a substantial, book-like case that comes in a variety of colors and patterns to suit any taste. Our review points out that it has an open area for charging the Apple Pencil, Sleep/Wake functionality, and a pocket on the outside for extras. ESR Ascend Keyboard Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Bargain keyboard



If you love the Apple Magic Keyboard but don't want to spend that kind of money, consider ESR's less expensive keyboard case. The iPad Air attaches magnetically in either portrait or landscape orientation and can be set up at different angles. The seven-color backlit keyboard includes a trackpad as well.

Best regular iPad (10th generation) cases

Apple Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad (10th generation) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Apple (opens in new tab) View at Adorama (opens in new tab) The ultimate tool The 10th generation base model iPad sports an all-new design, so it'll need totally different case from previous models. In our Magic Keyboard Folio review, we found it's quite a fantastic tool to increase productivity on the iPad. (opens in new tab) [U] by UAG Designed for iPad 10.9” 10th Gen 2022 Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Tough protection This one meets military drop test standards, with protection for up to 6.6-foot drops. This is especially important if your kids will be using the iPad. Choose from a few color options. (opens in new tab) ProCase for iPad 10th Generation Case 2022 iPad 10.9 Inch Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Keep it simple This sleek, simple case has the Sleep/Wake functionality and folding folio stand you expect. It comes in plenty of color options and just stays out of your way so you can do iPad things.

Best regular iPad (9th generation) cases

(opens in new tab) ZAGG Rugged Book View at ZAGG (opens in new tab) Keyboard plus real protection



Get 6-foot drop protection and a detachable keyboard case. Basically it's everything you could want in a case, particularly if you're using it for work or school. You get multi-device pairing and two-year battery life as well. tomtoc Portfolio Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Carry-all



Another sort of case to consider is a carry-all like this one. It has room to stow your iPad (and a slim case) plus your Apple pencil, charger, and other small accessories. (opens in new tab) ESR Trifold Case From $11 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Simple and sleek



We've had great experiences with the ESR Trifold Case on various iPad models. The slim, durable case looks great; the folio cover has Sleep/Wake functionality and folds into a stand. It's similar to Apple's but more protective and cheaper.

Best iPad mini 6 cases

Spigen Tough Armor for iPad mini 6 $35 at Spigen (opens in new tab) Rugged protection



With Spigen's Air Cushion shock-absorption technology, your iPad mini will be protected from bumps and drops. Your Apple Pencil can charge in place. The case isn't too bulky, and a cutout over the Apple logo let both the logo and the color you choose shine through. (opens in new tab) Speck - Balance Folio Case with Microban for iPad Mini 6 View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Balanced design



This solid folio-style case is designed to protect from drops of up to four feet and the interior is lined to prevent scratching. It folds neatly into a stand at different angles for different uses. There are several color options from which to choose. (opens in new tab) CASETiFY Ultra Impact Case for iPad mini 6 View at CASETiFY (opens in new tab) Just the back If you're just looking for a case to protect the back of your iPad, you'll love perusing through CASETiFY's enormous variety of colorful, fun, and whimsical cases. It's protective as well, with reinforced corners, but you'll still want a screen protector for the iPad mini 6 on the front.

Back to the top ^

Which of the best iPad cases is best for you?

First and foremost, you'll want to make sure that the case you're choosing is compatible with your iPad model. Don't guess and figure it will be "close enough," a case that doesn't fit properly or allow your iPad to function properly is no protection at all. Then you just want to choose the level of protection, form factor, and style that works best for you. Remember that many of the styles that you see under one iPad section are also available for other iPad models as well, check the listing to find out. If a particular case is good for one model, it's good for all of the models.

When it comes to choosing the best case for your needs, it's always a good idea to keep in mind how you'll be using your iPad. We're always partial to Apple designs, like the beautiful cantilevered Magic Keyboard that works with several different models. If you're going to be using your iPad for work or school, a keyboard design like this with a trackpad is going to help you get the most out of your iPad.

But we also like less expensive designs from tried and true brands like tomtoc, ESR, Spigen, and more. We often use these cases from cheaper brands in our personal lives and they suit us just fine. As long as you get the features you need, whether it's drop protection, Sleep/Wake functionality, a folding stand, a keyboard, an Apple Pencil holder, or whatever, the price doesn't always mean a better case. Choose the case that suits your budget and style.