You've got the biggest, most beautiful screen on a mobile device, and you'd like to keep it pristine. A screen protector might be a good idea. Whether you prefer tempered glass, plastic, or even liquid, we've got you covered. Here are some of the best screen protectors for the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro. And yes, these screen protectors will work perfectly with both generations of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
Most popular: Spigen Tempered Glass Screen ProtectorStaff favorite
With this screen protector, you get screen responsiveness, protection from bumps/fingerprints/scratches, easy bubble-free installation, and the full clarity of your device's screen. Spigen is one of the most popular screen protector brands for a good reason.
Hardend protection: amFilm Glass Screen Protector
This tempered glass screen protector is thick enough to protect your screen from some pretty big bashes but doesn't interfere with Face ID. It comes with a special installation kit to help make sure you don't end up with bubbles or dust marks.
For artists: PaperLike Screen Protector
Get the look and feel of paper on your iPad Pro with a PaperLike Screen Protector. Perfect for art, note-taking, and anyone using an Apple Pencil.
Plastic protection: Supershieldz Screen Protector
If you'd like something a bit more solid but still extremely lightweight, this PET material screen protector adds almost no bulk or weight to your iPad. It's not going to be as protective as glass, but will certainly prevent scratches. You get three in this package. Note that this is a matte screen protector.
Glass protection: ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Plus
The company behind the InvisibleShield Glass Plus has made a name for itself by creating high-quality tech accessories, much like this 12.9-inch iPad Pro screen protector. The protector is made from smooth tempered glass, which offers remarkable touch sensitivity while keeping things crystal clear for viewing. It also features oil-resistant technology to keep fingerprints at bay as you tap away.
If you want protection you can see and feel, I'd recommend the Spigen's Tempered Glass Screen Protector. Spigen is a known brand that makes quality products you can trust. If you're an artist looking for a more natural feel when using the Apple Pencil or a supported stylus on your iPad Pro, try Paperlike for a ... paperlike experience.
Also, if you want something thick enough to protect your screen, then the amFilm Glass Screen Protector is a good pick. It won't interfere with Face ID, and it could hold its own against some pretty heavy hits. Just take care to follow the instructions when installing to avoid any unwanted bubbles.
