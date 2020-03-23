Best Screen Protectors for 12.9-inch iPad Pro iMore 2020

You've got the biggest, most beautiful screen on a mobile device, and you'd like to keep it pristine. A screen protector might be a good idea. Whether you prefer tempered glass, plastic, or even liquid, we've got you covered. Here are some of the best screen protectors for the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro. And yes, these screen protectors will work perfectly with both generations of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Keep it protected

If you want protection you can see and feel, I'd recommend the Spigen's Tempered Glass Screen Protector. Spigen is a known brand that makes quality products you can trust. If you're an artist looking for a more natural feel when using the Apple Pencil or a supported stylus on your iPad Pro, try Paperlike for a ... paperlike experience.

Also, if you want something thick enough to protect your screen, then the amFilm Glass Screen Protector is a good pick. It won't interfere with Face ID, and it could hold its own against some pretty heavy hits. Just take care to follow the instructions when installing to avoid any unwanted bubbles.

