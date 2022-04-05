Best screen protectors for iPad Air 5 iMore 2022

The iPad Air 5 is one impressive tablet, with a supercharged MI chip, 12MP ultra wide front camera featuring Center Stage, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, and 5G compatibility. The screen is everything, so you'll want to properly protect it with one of the best screen protectors for iPad Air 5. Note that the screen size is the same as the iPad Air 4 and the 11-inch iPad Pro, so screen protectors are interchangeable. Here are our favorites.

Nicely priced : Supershieldz Designed for iPad Air 5 Screen Protector (2-pack) Staff Pick This well-priced screen protector has 2.5D rounded edge glass for a comfortable touch experience. It's tough, clear, and has a hydrophobic, oleophobic coating to reduce fingerprints. You get two in a package, so you have one to share or keep as a backup. $9 at Amazon Goof-proof installation : Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector GlasTR EZ Fit Designed for iPad Air 5 If you're like me, you get kind of nervous about installing screen protectors correctly. The Spigen EZ Fit auto-alignment installation kit makes it easy to get it right every time. The tempered glass is tough and has an oleophobic coating to resist prints. $21 at Amazon Paper-like : ZOEGAA (2-pack) Paper Screen Protector Compatible with iPad Air 5 Miss the feel of pencil on paper? Use your Apple Pencil 2 and this matte paper-textured protective film to get as close to that feeling as possible. You get two in a package. $13 at Amazon Frame up : ESR Screen Protector for iPad Air 5 (2-pack) You get two tempered glass screen protectors plus a simple installation frame to guide placement. The ultra-hard glass resists scratches, and the thin, transparent glass is only 0.3 millimeters thick so your screen remains fully responsive. $15 at Amazon Anti-glare : Ambison Matte Glass Screen Protector Compatible with iPad Air 5 Get tempered glass screen protection with a matte finish to reduce glare while maintaining clarity. This is particularly helpful when using your iPad Air 5 outdoors in the sun. The oleophobic surface also resists fingerprints. $10 at Amazon Privacy, please! : SuperGuardZ iPad Air 5 Tempered Glass Screen Protector (Privacy Anti-Spy) Keep prying eyes off your iPad screen with a tinted screen protector like this one. The tempered glass protects your iPad's screen, but the highlight is that you can only see through it when looking at your iPad straight on. People around you trying to peek over won't be able to read your screen. $17 at Amazon

Which of the best screen protectors for iPad Air 5 should you choose?

The iPad Air 5 is a fantastic device, and you'll surely want to protect your investment with an excellent screen protector. The Supershieldz Designed for iPad Air 5 Screen Protector (2-pack) fits the bill with just about everything you can want in a screen protector: toughness, clarity, and an oleophobic coating. Best of all, the price is low, especially considering that you get two in a package.

However, if you prefer a paper-like experience, check out the ZOEGAA (2-pack) Paper Screen Protectors. Whether you spend a lot of time using the Apple Pencil 2 on your iPad or you just prefer a matte film over a shiny glass surface, you'll like this option.

Whichever screen protector you choose, you'll be glad you did when your iPad's remains perfect for years to come. While you're at it, don't forget to pick up one of the best iPad Air 5 cases and get all-over protection.