Apple Fitness+ is Apple's quickly expanding subscription service introduced in December 2020. For some exercises, all you need is an Apple Watch and either an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV. For others such as rowing, the stationary bike, or running, you need special equipment. You may be considering purchasing your own treadmill to use. Let's take a look at some of the best treadmills for Apple Fitness+.

Smart and fit : Sunny Health & Fitness Climbing Treadmill with Auto Incline - SF-T7909 Staff Pick The Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T7909 treadmill is perfect to use with Apple Fitness+. It features Bluetooth connectivity, speakers, a multi-functional performance monitor, a device holder, a USB port, and a pulse monitor. It also folds for easy storage. On top of that, it features 12 auto incline levels and speeds up to 7.5 miles per hour. It is also priced right for a home treadmill with all of these features. $571 at Amazon Built to last : OMA Treadmills for Home 5108EB The OMA treadmill features commercial thickness steel, so it's built to last. It features 36 preset programs and 3 customizable programs. It has 3 manual incline positions and can track distance, time, heart rate, and calories. $499 at Amazon Modern and powerful : Lifepro Pacer Folding Treadmill for Home The Lifepro Pacer is a modern treadmill that will integrate well with Apple Fitness+. It contains a shelf to hold your iPad so you can view your workouts. It has 12 automatic incline levels and a hydraulic folding mechanism for easy storage. The Lifepro will also track your time, distance, and calories burned. $599 at Amazon Budget treadmill : XTERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill Black The XTERRA Fitness TR150 is a great model if you are on a budget. It features a 5 inch LCD display, 12 preset programs, and 3 manual incline options. This is a good basic treadmill that will let you get your workout done. $349 at Amazon 2 in 1 treadmill : UREVO 2 in 1 Under Desk Treadmill The UREVO 2 in 1 is unique in that it can serve 2 functions. With the rail up, it serves as a running treadmill. Note that this treadmill does not feature incline settings. With the rail down, it can serve as a walking treadmill that you can use under a standing desk, so you can work out while you work. $349 at Amazon Fold away : NordicTrack T 6.5s Treadmill The NordicTrack T 6.5s Treadmill features a SMART-response motor for effective speed, interval, and endurance training. It also has a fold-away design so when you finish your workout, so it doesn't have to become part of your furniture. This treadmill also has an auxiliary port and dual 2-inch speakers. If you want to try NordicTrack's iFit service, one free month is included with live classes. $649 at Amazon

Which treadmill is for you?

If you want a modern treadmill with all of the bells and whistles to use along with your Apple Fitness+ subscription, I suggest the Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T7909. This is a reasonably priced treadmill with modern features such as Bluetooth connectivity, built-in speakers, a multi-functional performance monitor, pulse monitor, device holder, and 12 auto incline levels.

If you are on a budget, the XTERRA Fitness T150 will help you get a good workout with an LCD screen, 12 preset options, and manual incline settings. If you want something different, take a look at the UREVO 2 in 1 Under Desk Treadmill. You cannot only do your Apple Fitness+ workouts, but you can use it under your desk while you work.

