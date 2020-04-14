Best UV Phone Cleaners to Kill Viruses and Bacteria iMore 2020

Health experts have long warned us about the massive germ infestations that populate our favorite devices, especially smartphones. Now, it's more important than ever to keep bacteria and virus germs out of our lives as much as possible. One way to guarantee a virtually germ-free phone is a UV-C sanitizer. The best we've seen is the PhoneSoap Wireless - a convenient sanitizing device that's created just for your smartphone and other small germy objects like keys and AirPods. This nifty gadget kills 99.99% of germs and viruses! See this and other UV sanitizers below.

Of all the UV sanitizing devices we've seen, this specialized gadget from PhoneSoap is the most convenient. It zaps away bacteria and virus germs, charges your device, and functions wirelessly! Any object you put inside this magic box will come out squeaky clean — keys, headphones, your favorite fidget spinner — you name it. The best part is that any device that supports Qi wireless charging will be charged simultaneously while it is cleaned. The sanitizing process takes about 10 minutes. The only real downside is that while the PhoneSoap supports wireless charging, it is not truly a wireless device because it has to be plugged in to work. This is not a dealbreaker, but something to keep in mind in case you thought it was truly wireless. Pros: Fast 10-minute cleaning process

Wireless charging technology

Supports multiple device charging Cons: It's not big enough to clean a tablet, but still bulky to carry in a handbag

Must be plugged in during use

Best Overall PhoneSoap Wireless Wireless charging + sanitizing Here is a convenient UV sanitizer that cleans your device in 10 minutes. The best part — it simultaneously charges your phone! $100 from PhoneSoap

Best Portability: Homedics UV-CLEAN Phone Sanitizer

This simpler UV sanitizer from Homedics is a quick, portable solution that will easily fit into your bag for on-the-go device cleaning. The collapsible device can be folded into a compact size when you're carrying it around, and then popped out to fit larger objects like your AirPod case or a hefty keychain. Another impressive feature is the speed at which this gadget works. It can thoroughly sanitize your phone in only one minute. While it doesn't charge your phone like some other devices on this list, it is definitely ideal if you plan on carrying it around. Pros: Collapsible and portable

Superfast sanitizing

Competitive price Cons: Does not charge your phone

Too small to fit multiple objects

Best Portability Homedics UV-CLEAN Phone Sanitizer Quick and portable Take this UV sanitizer with you anywhere because of its collapsible, small format. Sanitizes your phone in only one minute! $80 from Homedics

Best Warranty: totallee UV Phone Sanitizer

Like the PhoneSoap, totallee's phone sanitizer supports Qi wireless charging as it simultaneously cleans your device. It can also support fast charging if you use a QC 2.0/3.0 fast charging adapter. We like the white, round, modern look of this sanitizer, and it will look good on your bedside table or kitchen cabinet. What sets this gadget apart is its impressive warranty. totallee offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and a full two-year replacement warranty if anything goes wrong. The only complaint we had is that it's a little slower than most other models. The totallee UV Sanitizer takes a full 30 minutes to clean your phone thoroughly. Pros: Supports Qi wireless charging and fast charging

Attractive design

Two-year replacement warranty Cons: Slow sanitizing process

Expensive

Best Warranty totallee UV Phone Sanitizer Good look + good warranty The totallee UV Phone sanitizer will clean your phone and charge it wirelessly all at the same time. Bonus: a full two-year warranty. $119 from totallee

Best Cause: Casetify UV Sanitizer

If you'd like to sanitize several objects at once, the Casetify UV Sanitizer has a little more room inside so you can sanitize your phone and AirPods at the same time or several other small objects at once. It's a bit bigger than some other models, which may be an advantage if you want to multi-task your UV sanitizer. The Casetify sanitizer also supports wireless charging, so that's always a plus. But what really impresses us about this product is the cause behind it. Casetify is donating all proceeds from the sales of this UV sanitizer to support coronavirus relief throughout the world. Pros: Supports coronavirus relief

Fast sanitizing process

Fits several objects at once Cons: Larger size is not as portable

Expensive

Best Cause Casetify UV Sanitizer Supports a good cause Not only does the Casetify sanitizer clean your phone and charge it simultaneously; all proceeds from product sales go to coronavirus relief. $120 from Castify

Best Value: CureUV Handheld UVC Sterilizer Wand

Although it's not made specifically for smartphones, this a more affordable option that will also get the sanitizing job done. The CureUV wand is a handheld UV-C light that will sanitize any surface in seconds. For your smartphone, tablet, devices, or even the soles of your shoes, this handy wand will quickly remove the threat of bacteria and virus germs from any surface. You can't deny the convenience. Obviously, with a device like this, you will lose the convenience of simultaneous charging and cleaning for your phone, but you can also use it for a lot more than just phones. Pros: Convenient wand sanitizes any surface

Affordable price

Sanitizes in seconds Cons: Not explicitly made for phones

Does not charge your devices