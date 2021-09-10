Best UV Phone Sanitizers iMore 2021
Health experts have long warned us about the massive germ infestations that populate our favorite devices, especially smartphones. Now, it's more important than ever to keep bacteria and virus germs out of our lives as much as possible. One way to guarantee a virtually germ-free phone is one of the best ultraviolet phone cleaners. The best we've seen is the PhoneSoap Wireless — a convenient sanitizing device that's created just for your smartphone and other small germy objects such as keys and AirPods. This nifty gadget kills 99.99% of germs and viruses! See this and other UV sanitizers below.
- Best overall: PhoneSoap Wireless
- Best portability: UV CLEAN Portable Phone Sanitizer
- Best Warranty: totallee UV Phone Sanitizer
- Best cause: UV Sanitizer
- Best value: CureUV Handheld UVC Sterilizer Wand
PhoneSoap Wireless
Best UV phone sanitizer overall in 2021
Of all the UV sanitizing devices we've seen, this specialized gadget from PhoneSoap is the most convenient. It zaps away bacteria and virus germs, charges your device, and functions wirelessly! Any object you put inside this magic box will come out squeaky clean—keys, headphones, your favorite fidget spinner—you name it. The best part is that any device that supports Qi wireless charging will be charged simultaneously while it is cleaned. The sanitizing process takes about 10 minutes.
The only real downside is that while the PhoneSoap supports wireless charging, it is not truly a wireless device because it must be plugged in to work. This is not a dealbreaker, but something to keep in mind in case you thought it was truly wireless. Overall, this is one of the best ultraviolet phone cleaners.
Pros:
- Fast 10-minute cleaning process
- Wireless charging technology
- Supports multiple device charging
Cons:
- It's not big enough to clean a tablet but still bulky to carry in a handbag
- Must be plugged in during use
Homedics UV-CLEAN Phone Sanitizer
Best portable UV phone sanitizer
This simpler UV sanitizer from Homedics is a quick, portable solution that will easily fit into your bag for on-the-go device cleaning. The collapsible device can be folded into a compact size when you're carrying it around and then popped out to fit larger objects like your AirPod case or a hefty keychain. Another impressive feature is the speed at which this gadget works.
It can thoroughly sanitize your phone in only one minute. While it doesn't charge your phone like some other devices on this list, it is ideal if you plan on carrying it around.
Pros:
- Collapsible and portable
- Superfast sanitizing
- Competitive price
Cons:
- Does not charge your phone
- Too small to fit multiple objects
Totallee UV Phone Sanitizer
Cell phone sanitizer with a great warranty
Like the PhoneSoap, totallee's phone sanitizer supports Qi wireless charging as it simultaneously cleans your device. It can also support fast charging if you use a QC 2.0/3.0 fast charging adapter. We like the white, round, modern look of this sanitizer, and it will look good on your bedside table or kitchen cabinet. What sets this gadget apart is its impressive warranty. totallee offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and a full two-year replacement warranty if anything goes wrong.
The only complaint we had is that it's a little slower than most other models. The totallee UV Sanitizer takes a full 30 minutes to clean your phone thoroughly.
Pros:
- Supports Qi wireless charging and fast charging
- Attractive design
- Two-year replacement warranty
Cons:
- Slow sanitizing process
- Expensive
Casetify UV Sanitizer
This UV sanitizer donates to a great cause
If you'd like to sanitize several objects at once, the Casetify UV Sanitizer has a little more room inside so you can sanitize your phone and AirPods at the same time or several other small objects at once. It's a bit bigger than some other models, which may be an advantage if you want to multi-task your UV sanitizer. The Casetify sanitizer also supports wireless charging, so that's always a plus. But what impresses us about this product is the cause behind it. Casetify is donating all proceeds from this UV sanitizer's sales to support coronavirus relief throughout the world.
Pros:
- Supports coronavirus relief
- Fast sanitizing process
- Fits several objects at once
Cons:
- Larger size is not as portable
- Expensive
CureUV Handheld UVC Sterilizer Wand
Best affordable UV sanitizer
Although it's not made specifically for smartphones, this is a more affordable option to get the sanitizing job done. The CureUV wand is a handheld UV-C light that will sanitize any surface in seconds. For your smartphone, tablet, devices, or even the soles of your shoes, this handy wand will quickly remove the threat of bacteria and virus germs from any surface. You can't deny the convenience.
Obviously, with a device like this, you will lose the convenience of simultaneous charging and cleaning for your phone, but you can also use it for a lot more than just phones.
Pros:
- Convenient wand sanitizes any surface
- Affordable price
- Sanitizes in seconds
Cons:
- Not explicitly made for phones
- Does not charge your devices
Bottom line
As you can see, there are various solid choices for cleaning your phone quickly and efficiently. UV-C technology is one of the most thorough methods that exist for quick sanitization, so you'll feel safer from germs with one of these around. Your choice will depend on your needs and budget, but we have our best picks for ultraviolet phone cleaners picked out.
We recommend the PhoneSoap Wireless for its convenience and speed. This device will charge your device wirelessly, sanitize your phone in minutes, and even charge more than one device simultaneously. Although it's not the cheapest on our list, it's certainly not the most expensive, making this the best solution for cleaning your phone.
