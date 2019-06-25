No matter if you're hitting up the gym, going for a 3-mile run, or are out on a bike ride, having the right pair of headphones can turn any dull workout into a great one. Music, podcasts, and audiobooks are excellent ways to keep yourself motivated while breaking a sweat, and below are 12 options that we think will serve you admirably no matter how hard you're pushing yourself.

Our last pick is a bit different. The AfterShokz Trekz are bone-conducting headphones, meaning they don't actually go into your ears. Instead, they vibrate the bones in your skull so that you can listen to your music while still hearing the world around you. It's a little disorienting at first, but we think you'll love them.

The Elite 45e from Jabra are ultra-powerful earbuds that deliver a seriously great experience for not too much money. You'll find the usual assortment of solid audio, a comfortable fit, and up to 8 hours of battery life, but the Elite 45e go a step further. There are two advanced microphones that provide for crystal-clear phone calls, and with built-in Alexa, you can ask questions, control smart home gadgets, and more with just your voice.

For under $40, your dollars are stretched really far with the BHS-730. The 8mm speakers combined with Bluetooth 4.1 offer excellent sound, and thanks to a noise-canceling mic on the inline controls, you can easily take calls with excellent clarity. To cover your purchase, Phaiser also offers a lifetime sweatproof warranty.

Aukey's wireless earbuds come in at a great price will still providing a premium experience. There's 8-hour battery life, Bluetooth 5.0, and an IPX6 rating for water resistance. Having USB-C for charging is a wonderful touch, as is the Magnetic QuickSwitch feature that turns the earbuds on and off using magnets on the back of them.

The SoundSport Free is Bose's first attempt at truly wire-free earbuds, and boy do they deliver! The sound quality is fantastic, the fit is good, and you've got IPX4 water resistance. Plus, there's no denying the enhanced freedom you get with a truly wireless design like this.

Beats is one of the most iconic audio brands of our time, and with the BeatsX, you get that rich, bass-filled sound you've come to expect in a form factor that's perfect for breaking a sweat with. Beats promotes up to eight hours of use per charge, two hours of playback after five minutes of charging, and there are four size options for the ear and wing tips.

Jaybird's long been one of the top names when it comes to wireless sports headphones, and the X4 are some of the best we've seen from the company yet. They have a great fit, easy-to-use playback controls, impressive sound quality, up to 8 hours of battery life, and an IPX7 rating to keep them safe from water/sweat.

Truly wireless earbuds are often hit or miss, and the Jabra Elite Active 65t hit on just about every level. The sound quality is among the best you'll find for truly wireless buds, Jabra's playback controls are intuitive and work well, and you have your choice of using Google Assistant, Alexa, or Siri. Micro-USB charging is lame, but other than that, everything else is great.

Mpow makes a lot of affordable headphones, and the Flame is its latest workout-focused pair. You'll find IPX7 sweat and water-resistance, support for Bluetooth 4.1, rich bass, and customizable ear tips. Add that together with 7-9 hours of playback on a single charge, and you're getting a lot of bang for your buck.

Whether you're at the gym or on a run, the Galaxy Buds give you complete and total freedom thanks to their truly wireless design. You can expect an impressive six hours of use per charge, with the charging case offering an additional seven hours. We're also fans of the AKG tuning, customizable fit, and water/sweat resistant design.

The Bose SoundSport Wireless doesn't have the best battery life in its class, but it makes up for this in sound quality. These are among the best-sounding earbuds of this form factor while offering decent performance with six hours of use on a charge. Just be mindful of the steep price tag.

You can spend a lot of money on wireless headphones, or you can be thrifty and pick up the Soundcore Spirit X. These headphones punch way above their small price tag, featuring 10mm drivers for powerful sound, gentle over-ear hooks for a comfortable fit, 12 hours of battery life, and IPX7 water resistance. You seriously can't go wrong here.

Finding headphones for daily use is one thing, but getting a pair specifically for working out can be a bit of a challenge. You need some that aren't too bulky, that fit in or around your ears comfortably and securely, and are at least somewhat sweatproof. If they're water-resistant, that's even better.

No matter your budget or needs, there's a pair of headphones on this list for you. For most people, our top recommendation goes to the Soundcore Spirit X. They may not be the very best sounding headphones on this list, but for the price, you'll be hard-pressed to find something better.

Along with the solid sound, the Spirit X also manage to deliver a simple, yet effective design, IPX7 water resistance, and a battery that should last for up to 12 hours of music playback. All of that for less than $40? You'd be silly not to pick these up.

If your budget is a bit more flexible and you want to treat yourself to something more premium, we'd suggest checking out the Jabra Elite Active 65t and Jaybird X4. You'll spend more money for these headphones, but they're well, well worth it.

