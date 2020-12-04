The possibilities are truly endless with the training tool BlazePod. These little, light up, LED pods can be used for reflex, agility, and strength training, as well as decision making and cognitive exercises. Paired with the BlazePod app you'll get access to tons of different kinds of workouts tailored specifically to you according to your preferences. Additionally, when you get well acquainted with the pods and their capabilities, you can set up exercises of your own. There are literally endless combinations and exercises you can do with BlazePod. I've had a lot of fun messing around with these things and have challenged both my body and mind in the process. I would highly recommend BlazePod to anyone and everyone looking for a high-tech physical and cognitive training tool. Cyber Monday may be over but these Cyber Week deals are still alive

BlazePod Bottom line: BlazePod is designed to challenge your reaction times, agility, strength, and decision making. Paired with the app, it hosts endless physical and cognitive possibilities. On the downside, it's pricey and the app can get overwhelming and tricky to navigate. The Good Endless possibilities

App is tricky to navigate From $299 at Amazon

From $299 at BlazePod

BlazePod review: What I like

Ok, when I say the possibilities are truly endless with BlazePod, I mean it. There are so many different kinds of exercises you can do with BlazePod that sometimes it gets a bit overwhelming. Let's start with the setup. Before you begin with BlazePod you'll want to fully charge your pods. They look beautiful while they charge and softly light up the entire time. I watched my stack of pods charge in the dark and saw each pod change from slowly glowing red, to green indicating that the charge was complete. While your pods are charging, download the BlazePod app so you can sync your pods to your smart device. Once you've downloaded the app, BlazePod will ask you to set up a profile. You'll add your name, your preferred nickname, your height, weight, gender, and your preferred default pod color (which is fun) – I went with red, my power color. My app recognized my pods right away and I haven't had any syncing issues since I unboxed them. Once your profile is complete and you're connected to your pods, you can start training. There are a ton of different activities to choose from. You can choose activities from categories like athletics, basketball, bodyweight sports, children's fitness, general fitness, martial arts, motor sports, neurological therapy, physical tests, physiotherapy, racquet sports, soccer, and the list goes on — remember I told you the possibilities were endless. Each umbrella category hosts a ton of different exercises beneath it.

Some of my personal favorites are reflex and cognitive exercises as I'm trying to keep my brain sharp, and who couldn't benefit from faster reflexes? You also have the opportunity to create your own exercises, which is really fun! These pods have not only had positive results for world class athletes, physical therapists, coaches, and people who want to improve their overall fitness — they've also positively impacted child development, people who suffer from Alzheimer's, and individuals recovering from brain injuries, which is truly amazing. You'll improve your reaction time, agility, and find another level of processing speed and performance with BlazePod. As someone who played team sports growing up, BlazePod would be invaluable to coaches across the board with coaching at all levels. I could also see these being incredibly helpful to personal trainers in one on one sessions, physical therapists, and athletes or fitness enthusiasts who just want to up their game. These pods are extremely durable meaning you can whack them and kick them really hard; they are smash-proof. They're also weatherproof and can be used indoors or outdoors, rain or shine. The pods themselves feature eight bright LED colors: red, orange, yellow, green, aqua, blue, purple, and pink. BlazePod has a large 40-meter device to pod range so you don't have to worry about training with them in wide open spaces. The pods come with a convenient and protective carrying case and will give you five hours of work time on a full charge. BlazePod review: What I don't like

BlazePod is pricey, but it's high-quality, high-tech, weatherproof, and smash-proof. Plus, the app literally gives you thousands and thousands of options to choose from when it comes to training capabilities, so I think it's well worth the investment. It really is a total body and mind high-tech training system. The BlazePod app also takes some serious getting used to. There are so many options that it can get really overwhelming and tricky to navigate. My advice is to start with the pre-existing exercises and to get really well acquainted with the pods and its capabilities before you start trying to create your own exercises. There's a steep learning curve with getting to know this equipment, but it is worth your time — trust me. They're so cool once you're well acquainted. BlazePod: Should you buy