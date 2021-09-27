Apple's hot new iPhone 13 might be just a few days old but that was never going to stop attention quickly turning to. We've already heard that the next iPhone will offer a bigger change than this year's refreshed models and now Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has pointed to a "complete redesign" next year.

Recent reports have iPhone 14 ditching the notch and camera bump and while Gurman doesn't specify which changes are coming, he used Sunday's Power On newsletter to back up previous claims by Ming-Chi Kuo that big changes are coming.

It's thought that the relatively minor changes to iPhone mean engineers have been able to pour resources into something more revolutionary next year.

The minor changes this year also mean that Apple's engineers were working behind the scenes on bigger things that will take more time. With the iPhone 14, you can expect new entry-level and Pro models and a complete redesign. Until then, enjoy the iPhone 13—or just stick with the iPhone 12.

Apple's new iPhone 13 handsets are only the best iPhones until they aren't, and that switch will take place around this time next year. Many have already pointed out that this iPhone 13 model could easily have carried the iPhone 12s moniker, suggesting a bigger change is in store in 2022.

The iPhone 13 lineup, including iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max all went on sale this past Friday alongside a refreshed iPad and redesigned iPad mini.