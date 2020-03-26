What a way to wake up on a random Thursday morning. Nintendo dropped a surprise Direct Mini — though Mini seems like the wrong word to use considering it is nearly 30 minutes — that announced a ton of new games coming to Nintendo Switch. Included are some of 2K's most popular titles like BioShock: The Collection, Borderlands Legendary Collection, and XCOM 2 Collection.

BioShock: The Collection comes with all three games in the series and all DLC. The XCOM 2 Collection features XCOM 2 along with its War of the Chosen expansion and four DLC packs. The Borderlands Legendary Collection comes with Borderlands, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre Sequel along with all DLC that was released for those games. Borderlands 3 is not included in the collection and is not available on Nintendo Switch at this time.

All three collections will be coming to Nintendo Switch on May 29, 2020, but as Nintendo noted in the video, all release dates are subject to change due to COVID-19. They will each be available for $50 and are available to pre-order physically and digitally.

In the meantime while you wait for those games, it's always a good idea to hop into Animal Crossing: New Horizons. I know that's what Ill be doing for the foreseeable future.