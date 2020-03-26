What you need to know
- Nintendo dropped a surprise Direct Mini this morning.
- Some of 2K's most beloved series like BioShock, Borderlands, and XCOM are coming to Nintendo Switch.
- They all release on May 29, but this date is subject to change if delays occur due to COVID-19.
What a way to wake up on a random Thursday morning. Nintendo dropped a surprise Direct Mini — though Mini seems like the wrong word to use considering it is nearly 30 minutes — that announced a ton of new games coming to Nintendo Switch. Included are some of 2K's most popular titles like BioShock: The Collection, Borderlands Legendary Collection, and XCOM 2 Collection.
BioShock: The Collection comes with all three games in the series and all DLC. The XCOM 2 Collection features XCOM 2 along with its War of the Chosen expansion and four DLC packs. The Borderlands Legendary Collection comes with Borderlands, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre Sequel along with all DLC that was released for those games. Borderlands 3 is not included in the collection and is not available on Nintendo Switch at this time.
All three collections will be coming to Nintendo Switch on May 29, 2020, but as Nintendo noted in the video, all release dates are subject to change due to COVID-19. They will each be available for $50 and are available to pre-order physically and digitally.
In the meantime while you wait for those games, it's always a good idea to hop into Animal Crossing: New Horizons. I know that's what Ill be doing for the foreseeable future.
Pandora
Borderlands Legendary Collection
Loot and shoot
Borderlands is finally coming to Nintendo Switch, and you can experience the first two main games in the series along with The Pre-equel before you're ready to hop into Borderlands 3... which is unfortunately not available on Nintendo Switch.
Strategy
XCOM 2 Collection
Fend off aliens
XCOM 2 and Nintendo Switch is a match made in heaven. The turn-based strategy is finally coming to the portable console along with its acclaimed War of the Chosen expansion.
Rapture
BioShock: The Collection
From below the sea to above the clouds
Never got a chance to visit Rapture or Columbia? Well now the acclaimed BioShock series is coming to Nintendo Switch for you to enjoy. See what all the fuss and talk was about when you play them for yourself.
Zootopia
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Create your ideal island
Fly off to a deserted island and then harvest, craft, and befriend your way into turning it into the perfect get-a-way location. There are plenty of new features and events to excite new and veteran fans alike.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links.
