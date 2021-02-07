Square-Enix's Bravely Default 2 is actually the third installment (so confusing!) of the Bravely Default series, originally released for Nintendo 3DS in 2012. If you haven't played any of the previous games, don't worry — the plots are supposedly not reliant on or even related to each other. But just in case you want to know: The original game took place in Luxendarc, a kingdom kept in balance by four elemental Crystals. This new release is set somewhere in the realm of Excillant and is a turned-based RPG on Nintendo Switch. Bravely Default 2 playable characters

The story follows Seth, a young sailor who washed ashore in an unfamiliar land after the Crystals' power saved him from an "unseasonal" storm. You can actually rename this character, but Seth is the name you're given if you don't want to customize it. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more In his journey, Seth makes a few friends who join his party. Among them is Gloria, princess of the lost kingdom of Musa. She was fortunate to avoid being destroyed along with her kingdom and is now on a quest to restore the Crystals to their rightful place. Elvis is a scholar who inherited a book from his mentor and is trying to unravel the secrets within, and he hired Adelle, a skilled mercenary, to help him on his journey to find the Asterisks. In the demo, Seth was a Vanguard, Gloria was a White Mage, Elvis was a Black Mage, and Adelle was a Monk, but you get to choose their jobs. So far, that's everything we know about Bravely Default II's playable characters, but we'll update if we get more information. Character jobs in Bravely Default 2

After you defeat each boss, you can collect new jobs for each character. Here are the jobs we know about so far. Freelancer is adept at using a variety of equipment plus special abilities that come in handy while adventuring White Mage employs restorative magic, which makes them strong supporting characters in your party Black Mage uses offensive magic and is especially effective at attacking multiple enemies in the same area Vanguard draws enemy attention and bears most of the incoming attacks Monk inflicts critical hits as powerful melee fighters Thief steals physical and non-physical (whatever that means) things with nimble and quick skills With each job, you can acquire special abilities related to that specific job. Each character can have a main job and a subjob, so with a party of four, you'll be able to employ all of these jobs if you want. After defeating two of the Asterisks in the Final Demo, you'll unlock two additional jobs: Bard, who boosts other party members' abilities, and Beastmaster, who can summon monsters during battle. Final notes

Since the game hasn't been released yet, we don't have all the details, but we'll keep an eye on it and report back! If you're interested in playing the demo, keep in mind that any progress you make in the demo will not be saved when you play the full game. If you know for sure you want to play this installment of the Bravely Default saga, keep that in mind before you sink the full 5 hours into the demo.