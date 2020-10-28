Today's Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase, the last of the year, featured gameplay from Bravely Default II and gave the game an official release date. While it was initially scheduled to come out sometime in 2020, the game has been delayed to Feb. 26, 2021 to give Square Enix more time to make changes based on feedback from the demo released in March.

More than 20,000 players filled out a feedback survey on the demo, mostly criticizing the difficulty level and controls. The developers are focused on adjusting them and the game will include a casual difficulty with weaker overall enemies and a hard mode where they'll be more challenging. These settings can be changed at any time. A video on all the modifications that have been made based on fan feedback will be posted on the game's website and Nintendo's YouTube channel later today.

The partner showcase also provided a look at the game's four new Heroes of Light: