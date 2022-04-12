What you need to know
- Bugsnax is a game developed by Young Horses Games, featuring creatures that are a cross between bugs and snacks.
- The game was previously exclusive to PlayStation consoles, but is heading to Nintendo Switch and other platforms.
- Nintendo Switch owners can play Bugsnax and all its free DLC on April 28, 2022.
Bugsnax took the world by storm with its creative writing, fun gameplay, and bizarre Bugsnax, a quirky mashup of bugs and snacks. From the Bunger to the Strabby, these mysterious creatures have become iconic and easily recognizable.
Nintendo Switch owners who wish to get their own taste of these hilarious critters (though tasting them may not be a very good idea) can now rejoice! The developers, Young Horses Games, announced in a tweet today that the critically acclaimed game is heading to the Nintendo Switch family of systems later this month.
Not only can Nintendo Switch players get their hands on Bugsnax and its surprisingly deep story, but they can also access the game's free DLC, the Isle of Bigsnax. This DLC features even more story content, returning characters, and Bugsnax that are... big. If this sounds like it's up your alley, you can play through this great game starting on April 28, 2022.
