This high-quality, full-grain leather band has a different shape from the typical Apple Watch band. Instead of being the same width all the way around, it narrows down after the Apple Watch face. So, the watch band's buckle is much narrower than the Apple Watch face.

Full-grain leather Burkley Slim Leather Band for Apple Watch: Features

Before I purchased an Apple Watch, I wore a tiny watch with a slim band. It took me a while to get used to the idea of such a large watch, and I really wanted a slimmer band than what Apple had to offer. It took me until now to find the band I'd envisioned.

The adapters are good quality and stainless steel in color. They fit the watch well and slide on and off nicely. The leather is molded and stitched around the adapters so the band doesn't slide around. The stitching matches the leather color. The leather itself is soft and supple and ultra-comfortable to wear.

The farther away from the adapters the band goes, the narrower it gets. The buckle is much narrower than the Apple Watch. While the Apple Watch is 33.3mm wide, the metal buckle measures less than half: 16mm. The band itself is just 13mm at its narrowest point.

This is the band I've been looking for in the years I've owned an Apple Watch.

The Burkley Slim Leather Band is designed only for the 38mm/40mm Apple Watch. It comes in two different lengths. The Small band is 190mm, the Medium size measures 210mm. The band is designed to fit wrists measuring anywhere between 125 and 200mm. My wrist is 147mm around, and the Small band fits me snugly on the tightest hole and loosely on the second tightest hole. If your wrist is much smaller than mine, even the Small band may not fit you.

The color I received was Nude Pink. It's just what it sounds like, a gorgeous soft pale pink with a touch of warmth that keeps it from looking like bubble gum. There are two other colors from which to choose: Burnished Tan (warm, medium brown) and Distressed Antique Coffee (dark brown.)

Dream band

Burkley Slim Leather Band for Apple Watch: What I like

This is a top quality Apple Watch band. I love the look of it, the feel of it, the color, and especially the way it gracefully tapers away from the Watch. The narrowness of the band is unusual in the Apple Watch band market. This is the band I've been looking for in the years I've owned an Apple Watch.