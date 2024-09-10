The new Apple Watch Series 10 bands will work with older Apple Watch models

The Apple Watch Series 10 is Apple's new best Apple Watch thanks to a huge redesign, and it offers plenty of compelling features to upgrade. The new Apple Watch Ultra 2 color option is pretty sweet too. Want in on the action without a new smartwatch? Good news, the newest bands are compatible with older Apple Watch models.

The Milanese Loop and Link Bracelet have been given a little makeover to perfectly match the new titanium cases. No more mismatched metals ruining your watch aesthetic. And for those with a taste for the finer things in life, there’s a new Hermès collection, because of course there is. This includes their first metal band, the “Grand H.”

Nike’s also back in the mix, with updated Sport bands in some new colours for when you want to feel sporty, even if you’re just heading to the shops. Oh, and for the bougiest of the bunch, the Apple Watch Ultra has now gone full-on Hermès, complete with a water-resistant “En Mer” band and an exclusive Regatta countdown face.

Now, there were whispers that Apple might force us all to buy new straps for the Series 10 by tweaking the connector, but that’s not happening. Your old bands, whether they’re for the 41mm or 45mm models, will still fit the new 42mm and 46mm versions. And vice versa. So, if you’ve already invested in a small fortune of Apple Watch straps, rest easy.

What else is new from Apple?

The iPhone 16 launch event saw plenty of announcements from Apple. There's a new Camera Control on the new iPhones, which gives better access to taking photos and videos. The screens across the line-up are better than ever, and more durable. Apple is showing a fondness for new colors this year, with plenty of options to pick from.

Apple Watch Series 10 was a big upgrade, with a bigger screen than ever before. The body is the slimmest it's ever been, things are faster on the inside, and moves the antennas to the backside of the case. Apple Watch Ultra 2 got a new colour option, and a third-gen Apple Watch SE never materialized.

AirPods also saw some big changes. AirPods 4 gain active noise cancellation, and launch an even cheaper $129 model without ANC. AirPods Max get a minor refresh with USB-C and new colours, while AirPods Pro 2 got a third iteration with new hearing tech added.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We're covering all the Apple iPhone 16 event announcements live as they happen. Don't miss all our iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 10, iOS 18 and watchOS 11 coverage so far.