Don't worry, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Apple Watch SE 3 are both coming next year

If you watched the Apple Event yesterday as a huge Apple Watch Ultra or Apple Watch SE fan, you were likely left pretty disappointed.

While Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 10 with the biggest display ever on an Apple Watch while being 10% thinner than its predecessor, there was almost nothing going on with Apple's other watch models. Sure, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 now comes in a sweet Satin Black color, but that was all we got — no Apple Watch Ultra 3 or Apple Watch SE 3.

Thankfully, it does not seem like we have a long time to wait for Apple to bring us the next update to these models. According to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will release both the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and the Apple Watch SE 3 next year. The leaker says "Apple Watch Ultra 3 was absent from this year's media event, which is in line with my prediction from about a year ago...The 2025 new Apple Watch models will include the Ultra 3 and SE upgrade version."

What can we expect from the new models?

While we don't know much about what to expect from the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and the Apple Watch SE 3, you should be safe in assuming they might pick up some of the features that were announced with the Apple Watch Series 10.

For one, they'll likely adopt the new Wide Angle OLED screen shipping on the Series 10 which makes the screen 40% brighter when glancing at it from an angle. It's also more power efficient, allowing the Always On display to refresh every second instead of every minute.

The Apple Watch Ultra will also most definitely support Sleep Apnea detection — especially since that feature is also coming to the second generation of the Apple Watch Ultra. It's a toss-up whether or not it will come to the Apple Watch SE 3, though. Apple seems to reserve some health features for its flagship models.

I'm sure we'll learn more leaks about the Ultra 3 and SE 3 as we make our way through 2025!

