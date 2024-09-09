Phone calls just got even better on Apple Watch Series 10 – here's how

The Apple Watch Series 10 is Apple's new best Apple Watch thanks to a huge redesign, and it offers plenty of compelling features to upgrade. While the new speaker is cool, I'm more excited about phone calls. They're even better on the newest Apple Watch.

Thanks to a new voice isolation neural network, running on a beefy 4-core Neural Engine, the Apple Watch Series 10 is all about cutting through background noise. No more shouting into your wrist over the sound of baristas frothing lattes, or the wind turning your voice into a muffled mess. Instead, you’ll come through loud and clear, as if you’re in a room with perfect acoustics.

It’s a big upgrade for anyone who actually uses their Apple Watch to make calls. Now, your voice will be crystal clear, even if you’re wandering down a busy street or being battered by a breeze.

Apple marked the tenth anniversary of its smartwatch with the Apple Watch Series 10. Sporting a larger, wide-angle OLED display that’s even bigger than the Ultra models, it's 30% larger than the Series 6 and 10% thinner than the Series 9. The revamped body features new colors, including Jet Black (iPhone 7 vibes, anyone?) and polished aluminum options.

Powered by the new S10 processor with a 4-core Neural Engine, the watch introduces features like Apple Intelligence and improved battery life, with 80% charge in just 30 minutes. Notably, it includes sleep apnea tracking, a speaker for music playback, and advanced snorkelling features. Pre-orders are open now, starting at $399/£399, with shipping set for 20 September.

What else is new from Apple?

The iPhone 16 launch event saw plenty of announcements from Apple. There's a new Camera Control on the new iPhones, which gives better access to taking photos and videos. The screens across the line-up are better than ever, and more durable. Apple is showing a fondness for new colors this year, with plenty of options to pick from.

Apple Watch Series 10 was a big upgrade, with a bigger screen than ever before. The body is the slimmest it's ever been, things are faster on the inside, and moves the antennas to the backside of the case. Apple Watch Ultra 2 got a new colour option, and a third-gen Apple Watch SE never materialized.

AirPods also saw some big changes. AirPods 4 gain active noise cancellation, and launch an even cheaper $129 model without ANC. AirPods Max get a minor refresh with USB-C and new colours, while AirPods Pro 2 got a third iteration with new hearing tech added.

