Best answer: Yes, you can use The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild amiibo in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. The Champion amiibo will also be reprinted soon so you'll be able to buy them at lower prices if you act fast.

What will the amiibo in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity do?

Nintendo hasn't announced the functions for the amiibo in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, but the most useful amiibo for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild unlocked a mix of functional and cosmetic items, summoned combat help, and let you navigate the map faster. Since combat seems to be a bigger factor in the pending prequel, expect the amiibo in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity to be mostly geared toward helping you hack and slash through enemies.

How can you buy the amiibo in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity?

The popularity of the Breath of the Wild amiibo has driven up their prices significantly making some difficult to find. Luckily, Nintendo understands there's going to be a huge surge in demand for the new game, so its re-releasing the amiibo for the four Champions of Hyrule who will serve as playable characters. The new batch of amiibo will release on Nov. 20 along with the game, so get your preorder in now.