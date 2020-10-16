Best answer: Yes, you can use The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild amiibo in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. The Champion amiibo will also be reprinted soon so you'll be able to buy them at lower prices if you act fast.
- Back to the past: Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity ($60 at Amazon)
- Heroes unite: The Champions Amiibo ($116 at Amazon)
What will the amiibo in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity do?
Nintendo hasn't announced the functions for the amiibo in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, but the most useful amiibo for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild unlocked a mix of functional and cosmetic items, summoned combat help, and let you navigate the map faster. Since combat seems to be a bigger factor in the pending prequel, expect the amiibo in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity to be mostly geared toward helping you hack and slash through enemies.
How can you buy the amiibo in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity?
The popularity of the Breath of the Wild amiibo has driven up their prices significantly making some difficult to find. Luckily, Nintendo understands there's going to be a huge surge in demand for the new game, so its re-releasing the amiibo for the four Champions of Hyrule who will serve as playable characters. The new batch of amiibo will release on Nov. 20 along with the game, so get your preorder in now.
We are the Champions
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
See what happened 100 years ago
Zelda has chosen Link and four others as the Champions who will save Hyrule. Learn about their relationships and just what exactly took place before the events of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Get the rarest gift for the Nintendo Switch amiibo collector in your life
Nintendo's amiibo let you collect your favorite characters and gain some in-game benefits for having the figures. Here are some of the most expensive and hard-to-find Nintendo Switch amiibo figures on the market.
Create the perfect Mario Kart Live tracks using these objects
Trying to find the perfect items to create a Mario Kart Live racetrack with? We've got you covered!
The Best Controller Chargers for your Nintendo Switch controllers
When you own more than one set of controllers for your Nintendo Switch, charge space starts to become limited. To get the most bang for your buck, we've put together a list of the best chargers for your Nintendo Switch Controllers.