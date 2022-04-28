Monster Hunter Rise continues to take the world by storm, getting both a Nintendo Switch and PC release. The refining of the classic Monster Hunter formula, combined with the quality-of-life features found in Monster Hunter World, has gone over really well with fans, who have poured hundreds of hours into both the base game and its many event quests.

Monster Hunter Rise is also getting a paid DLC expansion called Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. This expansion takes players to the kingdom of Elgado, where they are tasked with taking on the Three Lords — three intimidating monsters threatening the ancient kingdom.

On their official Monster Hunter Twitter account, Capcom announced another Digital Event, just over a month before the expansion's release on June 30, 2022.

Join us for exciting reveals of new gameplay info, monsters and more, in the next Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak Digital Event!



📅 May 10

🕒 7:00 PDT / 15:00 BST

🎤 Presented by Director Yoshitake Suzuki

📺 https://t.co/8IzgK7w1Wf pic.twitter.com/UTF23FTGKA — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) April 28, 2022

Presented by Director Yoshitake Suzuki, the May Digital Event will unveil new information about the expansion, including never-before-seen gameplay. For those who want to tune in, the presentation will premiere on May 10, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. PT, or 10:00 a.m. ET.