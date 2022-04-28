What you need to know
- Monster Hunter Rise's paid DLC, Sunbreak, will expand the base game's world to a new kingdom.
- Capcom announced a Digital Event ahead of the DLC's release on June 30, 2022.
- The Digital Event is set to premiere on May 10, 2022.
Monster Hunter Rise continues to take the world by storm, getting both a Nintendo Switch and PC release. The refining of the classic Monster Hunter formula, combined with the quality-of-life features found in Monster Hunter World, has gone over really well with fans, who have poured hundreds of hours into both the base game and its many event quests.
Monster Hunter Rise is also getting a paid DLC expansion called Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. This expansion takes players to the kingdom of Elgado, where they are tasked with taking on the Three Lords — three intimidating monsters threatening the ancient kingdom.
On their official Monster Hunter Twitter account, Capcom announced another Digital Event, just over a month before the expansion's release on June 30, 2022.
Presented by Director Yoshitake Suzuki, the May Digital Event will unveil new information about the expansion, including never-before-seen gameplay. For those who want to tune in, the presentation will premiere on May 10, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. PT, or 10:00 a.m. ET.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Catalyst Black brings engaging team modes to iPhone and iPad this May
Catalyst Black is an upcoming action shooter on mobile that incorporates fantasy and sci-fi elements. A range of modes and customization options make it a fun team-oriented experience with plenty of variety.
Review: The Intelli StepUp is a sleek, easy 3-in-1 charging solution
This simple charging station will juice up your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once. The sleek, shiny form factor is just the icing on the cake.
These are the 10 best Kirby games of all time
Kirby has been around for over 30 years now and he's been in over 30 video games as well. After analyzing his adventures, we've determined which ones are the best of the best.
All the games coming to Nintendo Switch in May 2022!
If you're in the market for new Nintendo Switch games, here are the ones being released in May. Highlights include Two Point Campus, DEADCRAFT Deluxe Edition, and Cotton Fantasy.