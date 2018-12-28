To begin, you can customize individual notebooks that you keep for different tracking aspects of your life. You can, for example, have a work planner, a home improvement planner, and a personal activity planner. Each one can be customized with different covers, colors, and fonts. You can also select which of your various calendars are connected to each notebook. For example, I have a work notebook with all of my upcoming meetings, conferences, and important dates, which is connected to my work calendar. I also have a separate personal notebook that only shows my non-work events.

Capsicum is an all-around planner that makes it easy to keep track of your day, week, and month, but also lets you keep track of good habits or trying to break bad ones. It's simple, versatile, and pretty darn good looking.

I know there are dozens, even hundreds of calendar apps, habit-tracking apps, and journaling apps out there. Why would anyone want to add another one to the pile? When I first heard about Capsicum, I nearly dismissed it. I decided to give it a try anyway because I liked that it combined three different categories into one, and it's got an attractive design I can get behind.

With the planning portion of Capsicum, you can view your schedule daily, weekly, and monthly. In the month's view, you'll get a rundown of every birthday in it, so you can plan ahead for those parties. You can add to-do items in the daily tab, new events in the weekly tab, and new goals in the monthly tab. Daily and weekly views also show the weather forecast.

In the habit tracking section, you can add habits you'd like to make or break, and all you have to do is tap to check off whether you've done so today. You can also use Siri to add and log your daily updates.

The "Loose Leaf" section is where you can write daily journal entries, create lists for projects, and more. The notes include basic markdown code so you can create headers, quotes, times of journal entries, bullet steps, links, and more. These entries are kept as a sort of digital pile of notes, sort of like how you might shove a napkin or business card into your daily planner for future reference. I'd love to see the ability to add photos and scan things to the Loose Leaf section.

Capisum is free to download but costs $2 per month or $20 per year to use. You can try it for 14 days before deciding if it's right for you. I'm not going to jump in with the full year's subscription because I'm not 100% sure yet whether this will become my new to-do and task manager app, but I'm definitely going to subscribe for a few months to be sure.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.