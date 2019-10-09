If you're a Mac user from the bad old days, you'll probably be very aware of DragThing. Created by TLA Systems – founded by James Thomson – DragThing arrived in 1995 and was the Mac community's answer to the need for a Dock long before Apple made one of its own.

The app hasn't been updated in years but it continued to work with each and every macOS update. Until now.

With the arrival of macOS Catalina Apple has closed the door on 32-bit apps for good. If an app isn't updated, it simply won't run on Catalina. And DragThings falls into that category.