Case manufacturer Catalyst has announced a new lineup of waterproof cases for the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. There's also a new Protection Case launching for the Apple Watch Series 5.

Available for pre-order beginning today, October 23, the new Catalyst case lineup starts with the Catalyst Waterproof Case for the iPhone 11 series. Offering style, function, and protection, the case is waterproof to 33 feet and features 6.6 ft drop protection. There's also a rotating mute switch and the company's patented True Sound Acoustic Technology.

The new Impact Protection Case for the Apple Watch Series 5 , which carries over from the Series 4, includes an integrated watch band and a buckle that emphasizes quick fastening and adjusting.

According to Catalyst CEO June Lai: