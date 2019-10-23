What you need to know
- The new cases are available for pre-order.
- They come in two color choices.
- Prices start at $49.99.
Case manufacturer Catalyst has announced a new lineup of waterproof cases for the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. There's also a new Protection Case launching for the Apple Watch Series 5.
Available for pre-order beginning today, October 23, the new Catalyst case lineup starts with the Catalyst Waterproof Case for the iPhone 11 series. Offering style, function, and protection, the case is waterproof to 33 feet and features 6.6 ft drop protection. There's also a rotating mute switch and the company's patented True Sound Acoustic Technology.
The new Impact Protection Case for the Apple Watch Series 5 , which carries over from the Series 4, includes an integrated watch band and a buckle that emphasizes quick fastening and adjusting.
According to Catalyst CEO June Lai:
The Catalyst waterproof line of cases provides unmatched 360° protection for devices, carrying a waterproof rating that's 5 times that of any other case on the market. As early adopters make the investment in the latest iPhones, they want to ensure that investment is not only protected, but is equipped for their everyday lifestyle and adventure.
The Catalyst Waterproof Case for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max is $89.99 and available in Stealth Black and Red. The Impact Protection Case for the Apple Watch Series 5/4 is $49.99 and also launching in Stealth Black and Red.
You can view all of Catalyst's mobile device cases on its website.
