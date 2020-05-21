When it comes to playing on the Nintendo Switch, this console is designed to accommodate all different types of play. Personally, I love being able to take it anywhere and playing it handheld style, but now that I'm spending a lot more time at home, more and more, my Switch games are on the TV. While the Joy-Cons can technically serve as controllers for this, I've found having an actual controller in hand makes for a much better gaming experience. Enter PowerA's officially licensed Enhanced Wireless Controller!

If you're going to be using a controller for your Nintendo Switch, why not show off your love for your starter Pokémon? Available in Scorbunny, Grookey, and Sobble, these wireless controllers offer 30 hours of gameplay, motion controls, and two on the fly mappable buttons!

While nothing really beats the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for features, it's also pretty pricey and difficult to find these days. PowerA's Enhanced Wireless Controller can be purchased easily right now and save you $24.

It feels just like the Pro Controller, so if that's what you're used to, you're not going to have to get used to a different shape or button set up. Speaking of buttons, this controller comes with an additional pair of buttons on the back that can be mapped on the fly. It's also super easy to pair because it's officially licensed.

There are some downsides, though. Unlike a Pro Controller, this controller doesn't have built-in Amiibo functionality, nor does it have the rumble feature. Although its battery life is pretty impressive at 30 hours, it's also running on a pair of double-As. If you do pick up this controller, I recommend also picking up Rechargable Batteries while you're at it.