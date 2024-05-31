Pokémon Sword and Shield: How to catch and evolve Eevee

Eevee is one of the most popular Pokémon throughout the series, and there's always a bit of mystery surrounding how to acquire its many different evolutions. There are eight different Eeveelutions in Pokémon Sword and Shield that can be caught or evolved differently. Here is how to catch Eevee, followed by how to evolve Eevee in Pokémon Sword and Shield, which is one of the best Nintendo Switch games available, to fill out your collection.

Is there a new Eeveelution in Sword and Shield?

Unfortunately, there aren't any new Eeveelutions in Gen 8. However, you can catch Eevee and all eight of its pre-existing Eeveelutions in Sword and Shield.

While there are 18 different Pokémon types, only half of them have received an affiliating Eevee-related evolution. Of the ones that we haven't seen, I'd especially love to see a Dragon-type, Ghost-type, and Flying-type Eeveelution. Maybe we'll see one of these in the next core Pokémon game.

Where to find Eevee in Pokémon Sword and Shield

(Image credit: iMore)

Eevee can be found in the grass on Route 4 at any time during the day or night. You'll arrive at Route 4 after taking the train from Wedgehurst.

Eevee is very elusive, so it's going to take a while for it to appear. Keep wandering around in the tall yellow grass and keep an eye out for those adorable tell-tale ears sticking out.

How to catch Eevee in Pokémon Sword and Shield

(Image credit: iMore)

Enter into a Pokémon battle with Eevee. Weaken it with one of your Pokémon until its HP is in the 'red' zone. Throw a Poké Ball and hope for the best!

How to evolve Eevee in Pokémon Sword and Shield

(Image credit: iMore)

The pursuit of collecting and evolving every Pokémon is one of the reasons why this is one of the best Nintendo Switch games out there. Eevee has eight Eeveelutions, but each one has a different way of evolving:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Eeveelution How to evolve Vaporeon Level up Eevee until it's at least level 15 and then use a Water Stone. Jolteon Level up Eevee until it's at least level 15 and then use a Thunder Stone. Flareon Level up Eevee until it's at least level 15 and then use a Fire Stone. Leafeon Level up Eevee until it's at least level 15 and then use a Leaf Stone. Glaceon Level up Eevee until it's at least level 15 and then use an Ice Stone. Espeon Raise Eevee's friendship level by playing with it and feeding it. The next time Eevee levels up during the day, it'll evolve. Umbreon Raise Eevee's friendship level by playing with it and feeding it. The next time Eevee levels up at night, it'll evolve. Sylveon Teach Eevee a Fairy-type move and then raise its friendship level by playing with it and feeding it. Once friendship is high enough, it'll evolve.

Where to find stones in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: iMore) (Image credit: iMore)

An easy place to find these stones is on the narrow strip of land on the other side of the Lake of Outrage. However, you'll need to be far enough in the game to be able to ride your bike over the water. On this strip of land, you'll find a tall ring of stones. Each one has an element stone next to it.

How to check and quickly increase friendship in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: iMore) (Image credit: iMore)

A great way to increase your Pokémon's friendliness in a hurry is by having it hold the Soothe Bell. This is a special item that you get from a blonde-haired woman inside a house in Hammerlocke. The house is immediately on the right once you enter the city. Additionally, another person in the same home can tell you your Pokémon's current friendship level.

Catching Eeveelutions in Pokémon Sword and Shield

(Image credit: iMore)

You'll find one of Eevee's evolutions if you go to the Lake of Outrage section of the Wild Area and head across the water to the ring of stones surrounding a den. A new Eeveelution appears each day, and the one you'll see depends on the weather.

Weather conditions for specific Eeveelutions

Swipe to scroll horizontally Eeveelution Type Weather Flareon Fire Intense Sun Jolteon Electric Thunderstorms Vaporeon Water Raining Leafeon Grass Normal weather Glaceon Ice Snowing/Snowstorm Espeon Psychic Overcast Umbreon Dark Sandstorm Sylveon Fairy Heavy Fog

Evolve them all

Now you know all there is to know about how to catch and evolve Eevee in Pokémon Sword and Shield. Good luck on your journey to becoming the very best trainer. I hope you can capture all of the Pokémon you set your mind to in Sword and Shield. And be sure to check out some of the other best Pokémon games available on Switch — there are too many to count!