The news of Ultra Music Festival's cancellation was a supreme disappointment — even coming from someone who lives in downtown Miami and would have to deal with all the additional traffic that it brings. If you're someone who also loves going to concerts, festivals, and other live music events, the current coronavirus situation is looking like it may cancel everything we were looking forward to over the next few months. Luckily, some musicians and bands are pulling through for their fans and moving cancelled shows to the internet so everyone can attend. Even better, some acts are announcing shows to keep everyone entertained even when they had nothing booked previously.

A number of these online concerts have already taken place, though you can find many of the ones you've missed by checking the artist's YouTube page. Take a look at the list below to see if and when one of your favorite acts might be performing:

Coming up:

March 20

Ultra Virtual Audio Festival

Ultra may have been cancelled, but thankfully the Ultra Virtual Audio Festival is here to take its place featuring performances by Major Lazer, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Above & Beyond, and more. The show starts at 5PM EST, though you'll need a SiriusXM membership or free trial if you want to listen.

Listen via SiriusXM

Hozier

The "Take Me To Church" singer is set to go live on Instagram today at 3PM EST to perform the hits and new songs off his latest album Wasteland, Baby!

Watch via Instagram

OneRepublic

The band behind hit songs like "Apologize" and "Counting Stars" is holding a show on its official Instagram account later today at 4PM EST. This is your chance to hear some of the band's best songs and new tracks from upcoming album, "Human".

Watch via Instagram

Mandy Moore

The once-bubblegum-pop singer and 'This Is Us' actress made a heel turn in recent years to a more alternative sound, and today's livestream will see Moore and her husband perform songs from her first album in over ten years, "Silver Landings". Catch them live starting at 4PM EST on Instagram.

Watch via Instagram

The Metropolitan Opera

While a bit different from the rest of the concerts and performances in this list, the Metropolitan Opera's Nightly Opera Stream is not to be missed. Each night at 7:30PM EST, you can catch a new show, and best of all, they're available on demand through 3:30PM the following day. Check this list for the schedule

Watch via MetOpera

Billboard Live-at-Home Sessions

Billboard is keeping music fans entertained during the COVID-19 outbreak with exclusive live performances which debut on Billboard's Facebook page. The Pop/RnB singer JoJo has already had her own show premiere, while artists like Luke Bryan, Josh Groban, and Russell Dickerson are set to appear in the coming days.

Watch via Facebook

Erykah Badu

The iconic RnB artist took to Instagram to announce a livestream coming up this weekend. Fans can pay $1 to watch the show and suggest songs for Erykah to play during the event.

Watch via Instagram

Previous Performances:

These online concerts have been running for a few days now, and luckily many of the ones that have already occured are now available to watch on sites like YouTube and Facebook. Below you can find intimate performances by artists like Bruce Springsteen, Charlie Puth, and John Legend. Many of these shows even bring you inside the artists' home and give you a bit more insight into their thoughts than what you'd hear at an actual performance.

Live artist performances on YouTube

Live artist performances on Facebook

Live artist performances on Instagram and Twitch

